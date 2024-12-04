Tickets Now On Sale for “A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access”

Exclusive showings of A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access will take place at select IMAX theaters across various cities.
What’s Happening:
- The special screenings of A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access will take place at designated IMAX theaters within AMC, Regal, Cineplex, and Cinemark venues across various cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Montreal (QC), Nashville, Phoenix, Toronto (ON), San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, and Washington DC.
- Attendees will receive a commemorative mini poster and lanyard, and they will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-recorded Q&A session with the cast following the film.
- This early access event offers fans an exceptional chance to experience A Complete Unknown in the esteemed IMAX format, showcasing the film's groundbreaking visuals and immersive sound on a larger-than-life scale.
- The cutting-edge IMAX technology is designed to enhance the viewing experience, allowing audiences to fully engage with the film's vast cinematic story.
- Tickets are now on sale.
About A Complete Unknown:
- In 1961, New York is a lively center of music and cultural transformation, where a mysterious 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, poised to change the landscape of American music.
- As he swiftly gains recognition, he forms deep connections with the musical legends of Greenwich Village, leading to a pivotal and influential performance that resonates globally.
- Timothée Chalamet portrays Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, an exhilarating true story that details the ascent of one of history's most iconic singer-songwriters.
Credits:
- Directed by James Mangold, the screenplay is co-written by Mangold and Jay Cocks.
- The production team includes producers Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, along with Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, and Timothée Chalamet.
Cast:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Edward Norton
- Elle Fanning
- Monica Barbaro
- Boyd Holbrook
- Dan Fogler
- Norbert Leo Butz
- Eriko Hatsune
- Big Bill Morganfield
- Will Harrison
- Scoot McNairy
More Entertainment News:
- Disney+ Introduces New ESPN Tile, Brings Hulu and ESPN Content to Disney+ Standalone Subscribers
- Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons” Disney+ Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”
- Disney+ Subscribers Have Early Access to New “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Merchandise at Disney Store
- From “The High Republic” to the “Holiday Special” – 25+ Easter Eggs in Episode 1 of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com