Fantastic New Holiday Poster Ignites Excitement for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

2025 brings with it the long-awaited arrival of the new Fantastic Four, and Marvel Studios is getting fans excited for the team’s introduction to the MCU with a new holiday poster.
What’s Happening:
- A poster featuring a Fantastic Four ornament, done in the mid-century style that the film appears to be going for, was released via the film’s official social media channels.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).
- Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.
- Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino will be providing the score for the film, with a first listen shared at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event back in August.
- Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.
