Fantastic New Holiday Poster Ignites Excitement for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

2025 brings with it the long-awaited arrival of the new Fantastic Four, and Marvel Studios is getting fans excited for the team’s introduction to the MCU with a new holiday poster.

What’s Happening:

A poster featuring a Fantastic Four ornament, done in the mid-century style that the film appears to be going for, was released via the film’s official social media channels.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).

stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing). Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino will be providing the score for the film, with a first listen shared

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

More Marvel News: