Snow White is “Waiting on a Wish” in Clip of New Song from Disney’s Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation

A new clip features one of the new songs written for the film by “The Greatest Showman” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

As a Christmas Day present, Disney has shared an expanded look at one of the new songs from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

What’s Happening:

First shared during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, this exclusive new clip features Rachel Zegler as Snow White performing the new song, “Waiting on a Wish.”

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, featuring Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ) in the title role and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman ) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.

From the producer and executive producer of Wicked, Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), Snow White hits theaters on March 21st, 2025.

