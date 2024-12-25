Snow White is “Waiting on a Wish” in Clip of New Song from Disney’s Upcoming Live-Action Adaptation

A new clip features one of the new songs written for the film by “The Greatest Showman” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

As a Christmas Day present, Disney has shared an expanded look at one of the new songs from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

What’s Happening:

  • First shared during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, this exclusive new clip features Rachel Zegler as Snow White performing the new song, “Waiting on a Wish.”
  • This is but one of the new songs written for the film by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).

  • Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, featuring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.
  • Earlier this month, a new trailer for the film was released, showcasing the scale and beauty of the lavish production design, plus the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.
  • From the producer and executive producer of Wicked, Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), Snow White hits theaters on March 21st, 2025.

More Disney Movie News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning