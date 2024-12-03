Mirror, Mirror on the Wall – The Trailer for the Live-Action “Snow White” is the Fairest of Them All

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? Is it Rachel Zegler as Snow White, or perhaps Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Find out in the newly released trailer for Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated film that started it all, Snow White.

What’s Happening:

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, featuring Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story ) in the title role and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman ) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen.

is a live-action musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, featuring Rachel Zegler ( ) in the title role and Gal Gadot ( ) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The new trailer showcases the scale and beauty of the lavish production design, the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

We also get to hear a bit of one of the new songs written for the film by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman) – “Waiting on a Wish.”

Additionally, a new poster for the film was also released.

From the producer and executive producer of Wicked, Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), Snow White hits theaters on March 21st, 2025.

More Disney Movie News: