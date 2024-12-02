A New Scripted Feature Film About Jane Goodall Coming from Disney and Appian Way

The iconic chimpanzee expert turned 90 this year.

Disney, alongside Appian Way, is developing a scripted feature film exploring the life of the iconic primatologist Jane Goodall.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

The 90 year old wildlife expert recently spoke with the newsource about the upcoming project, stating she had already given feedback on the Eleanor Catton script.

Goodall shared with Deadline “They’re making a film about me with an actress. I’ve seen the first draft of the script and made a lot of comments.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way is developing the film, which approached Disney due to Goodall’s work with Disneynature. A deal was made between the media corporations and Goodall for her life rights.

Goodall is producing the film alongside Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton.

Since the 1960s, Goodall has been a staple in conservation work as one of the world’s top chimpanzee experts. Her presence in a, then, heavily male industry has inspired people around the world.

Goodall’s former husband, filmmaker and Dutch nobleman Hugo van Lawick, caught hours of her work as a primatologist at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania.

Documentaries have also been made about her life, including another Disney project with National Geographic’s Jane.

Read More National Geographic: