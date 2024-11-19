National Geographic Reveals the 20 Images Selected for Pictures of the Year 2024

20 images were selected out of 2.3 million images captured by National Geographic photographers.

Pictures of the Year is National Geographic’s annual selection of the best and most compelling photos captured by photographers in the field.

The project offers extraordinary glimpses into the wonder and promise of our shared planet, as seen through the lens of the National Geographic photographers exploring it.

This year’s retrospective features several difficult-to-capture moments – from the first filming of an emperor penguin chick leaping into the ocean from a 50-foot height to the photography of 100 marriages during the eclipse.

This year’s online edition also includes behind-the-scenes features, shared by the National Geographic photographers themselves.

You can view the 2024 Pictures of the Year for yourself here

