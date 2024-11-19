National Geographic Reveals the 20 Images Selected for Pictures of the Year 2024

From more than 2.3 million images captured by National Geographic photographers, 20 have been selected for this year’s Pictures of the Year.
What’s Happening:
- Pictures of the Year is National Geographic’s annual selection of the best and most compelling photos captured by photographers in the field.
- The project offers extraordinary glimpses into the wonder and promise of our shared planet, as seen through the lens of the National Geographic photographers exploring it.
- This year’s retrospective features several difficult-to-capture moments – from the first filming of an emperor penguin chick leaping into the ocean from a 50-foot height to the photography of 100 marriages during the eclipse.
- This year’s online edition also includes behind-the-scenes features, shared by the National Geographic photographers themselves.
- You can view the 2024 Pictures of the Year for yourself here, with a selection included below.
What They’re Saying:
- Nathan Lump, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic: “A compendium of the best recent work from National Geographic’s photographers in the field, Pictures of the Year is an annual highlight of our editorial calendar. This year’s selection is both timeless and timely. Our 2024 photos are visually captivating, to be sure, but they also bring to life the urgent challenges facing us as well as the ingenuity that’s been sparked in meeting them – from an effort to save rhinos to advances in green technology to adaptations in animal behavior. We hope that these images will stop audiences in their tracks and inspire them to learn more.”