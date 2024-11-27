Stitch Heads to Montunui in New Poster for “Lilo & Stitch”

Stitch is back to his ‘ole tricks, getting into mischief with other Disney characters.
What’s Happening:
- As the initial promotion begins for the live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation set to hit theaters on May 23rd, 2025, Stitch is back to wreaking havoc throughout Disney’s other stories.
- In this new teaser poster, Stitch is seen eating a kakamora…perfectly timed to the theatrical release of Moana 2.
- This continues the long standing tradition of Stitch entering other Disney tales with his specific level of chaos.
- We can’t wait for more meta posters and trailers from experiment 626 leading up to the film’s release.
