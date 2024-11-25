Stitch Destroys a Familiar Sand Castle in First Teaser for the Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

Stitch is up to his old tricks, but in a new way, in the first teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- A short 30-second teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has been released.
- In it, an idyllic beachside setting is quickly intruded upon by the arrival of Stitch, who begins to destroy a sand castle that looks suspiciously like the iconic opening to Disney films.
- From there, Stitch stomps through the sand like Godzilla, laughing maniacally.
- The new film, which releases on May 23rd, 2025, will see Chris Sanders return to voice the iconic and mischievous Stitch.
- Other cast members include:
- Maia Kealoha as Lilo
- Sydney Agudong as Nani
- Kaipo Dudoit as David
- Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
- Hannah Waddingham as Grand Councilwoman
- Zach Galifianakis as Jumba
- Billy Magnussen as Pleakley
- Back in August, Disney shared a first look at Stitch in a short teaser clip at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Fans attending D23 Brazil were also treated to another look at Stitch in the upcoming film.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.
More Disney Movie News:
- Disney Debuts “Moana 2″ Soundtrack Ahead of Film’s Release
- Laughter, Tears, and Triumph: Behind the Scenes of Disney’s “Out of My Mind”
- ABC to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of “Mary Poppins” with Special Edition of “20/20″ and Airing of the Iconic Film
- Earth to “Elio” — Disney Unveils New Teaser and Poster Art for Pixar’s Upcoming Intergalactic Adventure
- Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Alan Bergman Shares Look at the Set of the “Moana” Live-Action Adaptation