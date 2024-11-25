Stitch Destroys a Familiar Sand Castle in First Teaser for the Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

The live-action adaptation premieres next May, only in theaters.
Stitch is up to his old tricks, but in a new way, in the first teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

  • A short 30-second teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has been released.
  • In it, an idyllic beachside setting is quickly intruded upon by the arrival of Stitch, who begins to destroy a sand castle that looks suspiciously like the iconic opening to Disney films.
  • From there, Stitch stomps through the sand like Godzilla, laughing maniacally.

  • The new film, which releases on May 23rd, 2025, will see Chris Sanders return to voice the iconic and mischievous Stitch.
  • Other cast members include:
    • Maia Kealoha as Lilo
    • Sydney Agudong as Nani
    • Kaipo Dudoit as David
    • Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
    • Hannah Waddingham as Grand Councilwoman
    • Zach Galifianakis as Jumba
    • Billy Magnussen as Pleakley
  • Back in August, Disney shared a first look at Stitch in a short teaser clip at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Fans attending D23 Brazil were also treated to another look at Stitch in the upcoming film.
  • Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

