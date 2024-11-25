Stitch Destroys a Familiar Sand Castle in First Teaser for the Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

The live-action adaptation premieres next May, only in theaters.

Stitch is up to his old tricks, but in a new way, in the first teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

A short 30-second teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has been released.

has been released. In it, an idyllic beachside setting is quickly intruded upon by the arrival of Stitch, who begins to destroy a sand castle that looks suspiciously like the iconic opening to Disney films.

From there, Stitch stomps through the sand like Godzilla, laughing maniacally.

The new film, which releases on May 23rd, 2025, will see Chris Sanders return to voice the iconic and mischievous Stitch.

Other cast members include: Maia Kealoha as Lilo Sydney Agudong as Nani Kaipo Dudoit as David Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles Hannah Waddingham as Grand Councilwoman Zach Galifianakis as Jumba Billy Magnussen as Pleakley

Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

