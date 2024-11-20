Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Alan Bergman Shares Look at the Set of the “Moana” Live-Action Adaptation

Get a first look at Moana's ship and Maui's fishhook.

Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, shared a first look at the set of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana.

What’s Happening:

Alan Bergman shared a post on Instagram Moana ’s live-action adaptation.

’s live-action adaptation. Showcasing Moana’s ship and Maui’s giant fishhook, the executive gave fans a first look at how Moana will transform from animation to real-life.

will transform from animation to real-life. While filming is just getting started, fans won’t have to wait too long to see beyond the “line where the sky meets the sea” with the live-action Moana expected to premiere in 2026.

expected to premiere in 2026. Returning as the demi-God Maui, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will once again say “You’re Welcome” in the upcoming remake.

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice actress responsible for bringing Moana to life, has handed the heart of Te Fiti over to newcomer Catherine Laga’aia. The actress serves as executive producer on the project and stepped back to allow for another member of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to get a chance to tell their own stories.

For those who can't wait to experience the magic of Moana, Moana 2 premieres on November 27th. Tickets for the animated sequel are available now.

