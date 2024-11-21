Earth to “Elio” — Disney Unveils New Teaser and Poster Art for Pixar’s Upcoming Intergalactic Adventure

The sci-fi animated feature stars Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, and Jameela Jamil.
Disney has released the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney Pixar sci-fi film Elio.

Earth to Elio:

  • Disney has unveiled a new teaser trailer and poster art for Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming fantasy flick Elio.
  • In the film, extraterrestrial-obsessed Elio is transported to the Communiverse, an intergalactic haven home to intelligent life from the universe’s ever-expanding galaxies, where he is accidentally mistaken as the leader of Earth.
  • Faced with a conflict beyond the scope of planet Earth, Elio will have to form connections with alien lifeforms or risk losing the opportunity to live out his dream.

  • Elio is set to hit theaters on June 12th, 2025 and stars:
    • Yonas Kibreab as Elio
    • Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga
    • Remy Edgerly as Glordon
    • Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon
    • Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa
    • Shirley Henderson as OOOOO

  • Pixar’s new sci-fi misadventure is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director Coco) with Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco) serving as producer.

