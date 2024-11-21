Earth to “Elio” — Disney Unveils New Teaser and Poster Art for Pixar’s Upcoming Intergalactic Adventure

Disney has released the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney Pixar sci-fi film Elio.
Earth to Elio:
- Disney has unveiled a new teaser trailer and poster art for Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming fantasy flick Elio.
- In the film, extraterrestrial-obsessed Elio is transported to the Communiverse, an intergalactic haven home to intelligent life from the universe’s ever-expanding galaxies, where he is accidentally mistaken as the leader of Earth.
- Faced with a conflict beyond the scope of planet Earth, Elio will have to form connections with alien lifeforms or risk losing the opportunity to live out his dream.
- Elio is set to hit theaters on June 12th, 2025 and stars:
- Yonas Kibreab as Elio
- Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga
- Remy Edgerly as Glordon
- Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon
- Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa
- Shirley Henderson as OOOOO
- Pixar’s new sci-fi misadventure is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director Coco) with Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco) serving as producer.
Read More Pixar:
- Get Your First Glimpse of Dream-Making Magic in New Trailer for Pixar's "Dream Productions"
- D23 Brazil Recap: Disney Studios Day 1 Teases Upcoming Projects like "Toy Story 5," Zootopia 2," and Live-Action Remakes of "Snow White" and "Lilo & Stitch"
- Video: Pixar's Jonas Rivera Takes the Stage to Discuss Upcoming Projects