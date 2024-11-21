Earth to “Elio” — Disney Unveils New Teaser and Poster Art for Pixar’s Upcoming Intergalactic Adventure

The sci-fi animated feature stars Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, and Jameela Jamil.

Disney has released the latest trailer for the upcoming Disney Pixar sci-fi film Elio.

Earth to Elio:

Disney has unveiled a new teaser trailer and poster art for Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming fantasy flick Elio.

In the film, extraterrestrial-obsessed Elio is transported to the Communiverse, an intergalactic haven home to intelligent life from the universe’s ever-expanding galaxies, where he is accidentally mistaken as the leader of Earth.

Faced with a conflict beyond the scope of planet Earth, Elio will have to form connections with alien lifeforms or risk losing the opportunity to live out his dream.

Elio is set to hit theaters on June 12th, 2025 and stars: Yonas Kibreab as Elio Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga Remy Edgerly as Glordon Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa Shirley Henderson as OOOOO

Pixar’s new sci-fi misadventure is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director Coco) with Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco) serving as producer.

