Video: Pixar’s Jonas Rivera Takes the Stage to Discuss Upcoming Projects

While much of it has been known since D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year, D23 Brazil has re-emphasized and added more news where applicable to a number of projects from Pixar Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

Jonas Rivera, Executive Vice President of Film Production at Pixar Animation Studios, took the stage at D23 Brazil this weekend and shared a number of projects that Pixar Animation Studios is currently working on.

Though announced at the earlier D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year (and some even earlier), the crowd was still insanely excited for the presentation of sequels to fan-favorite films and new projects from the acclaimed studio.

Rivera mentioned Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5, Dream Productions, Win or Lose, Elio, and Hoppers.

You can take a look at the full presentation in our video below.

This portion focused on Pixar Animation Studios was part of a larger presentation at D23 Brazil that focused on Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Animation.

Also during that panel, it was revealed that 20th Century Animation is working on a sixth entry in the Ice Age franchise, as well as the news that Shakira will be reprising her role as Gazelle in the upcoming Zootopia 2 from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

