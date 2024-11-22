Disney Unveils New Poster for “Lilo & Stitch”

Over on Instagram, Disney gave fans a first look at the poster for their live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.
"Stitch not bad. Stitch fluffy!":
- Disney’s official Instagram account gave fans a fresh look at the live action Lilo & Stitch with a new promotional poster.
- Featuring the adorable Experiment 626, the new look at the film is reminiscent of the “There’s one in every family.” poster from the early promotion of the original 2002 animated hit.
- The new film, which releases on May 23rd, 2025, will see Chris Sanders return to voice the iconic and mischievous Stitch.
- Other cast members include:
- Maia Kealoha as Lilo
- Sydney Agudong as Nani
- Kaipo Dudoit as David
- Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
- Hannah Waddingham as Grand Councilwoman
- Zach Galifianakis as Jumba
- Billy Magnussen as Pleakley
- Back in August, Disney shared a first look at Stitch in a short teaser clip at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Fans attending D23 Brazil were also treated to a first look at Stitch in the upcoming film.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.
