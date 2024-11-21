Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this December, including new holiday specials, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Pixar’s animated series from the world of Inside Out, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
CMA Country Christmas – December 4th
Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 15th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars.
The Simpsons Funday Football – December 9th – Live at 8 p.m. ET
ESPN, Disney, The Simpsons, and the National Football League will premiere The Simpsons Funday Football on Monday, December 9, an animated Monday Night Football game transformed in real-time into the iconic Simpsons world using Sony’s Beyond Sports Technology. Atoms Stadium in Springfield will host the fully immersive fan viewing experience featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN’s Monday Night Football game that evening.
Elton John: Never Too Late – December 13th
Elton John looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, full-circle journey filled with never-before-seen footage. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts his struggles with adversity, abuse, and addiction, and how he overcame them to become the icon he is today.
“O C’mon All Ye Faithful” (The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+) – December 17th
In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, the residents of Springfield search for Christmas cheer.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – December 25th
Disney's annual Christmas Day celebration returns beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST with its traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45.
Doctor Who: Joy to the World – December 25th
When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.
Dunk The Halls – December 25th at 12 p.m. ET
Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up to present Dunk the Halls – the first real-time animated NBA game – on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, at 12 p.m. EST when the New York Knicks led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. Dunk the Halls will be presented on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+. The special alt-cast marks the first animated presentation of an NBA game and the first NBA game to stream on Disney+.
Live NBA Christmas Specials
- 12:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks – From Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in what will be the French sensation's first Christmas game.
- 2:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks – The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
- 5:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics – The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.
- 8:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors – Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.
- 10:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns – ABC's NBA Christmas coverage culminates as the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.
TV Shows
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
- December 3rd – Two Episode Premiere
- December 11th – Episode 3
- December 18th – Episode 4
- Bluey Minisodes
- December 9th – New Episodes
- Dream Productions
- December 11th – All Episodes Streaming
- Invisible
- December 13th – All Episodes Streaming
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3)
- December 22nd – Episode 1
- December 23rd – Episode 2
- December 24th – Episode 3
- December 25th – Episode 4
- December 26th – Episode 5
- December 27th – Episode 6
- December 28th – Episode 7
- December 29th – Episode 8
New Library Additions
Monday, December 2
- Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
Tuesday, December 3
- Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
Wednesday, December 4
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Saturday, December 7
- Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
- Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, December 10
- Sugarcane
Wednesday, December 11
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
Monday, December 16
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, December 17
- Blink
Wednesday, December 18
- SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, December 20
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
Monday, December 23
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
Friday, December 27
- John Williams in Tokyo