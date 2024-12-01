“Moana 2” Smashes Box Office Records During Opening Weekend

This movie is proving just how far it will go.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 is breaking records on its opening weekend and is on its way to a $386 Million dollar global opening.

What’s Happening:

Moana 2, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios is shattering box-office records this weekend, thanks to its 5-day domestic debut of $221 Million dollars.

In the new movie, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Originally set to be a Disney+ series, the film was later announced to be a theatrical release. The film is now breaking the following records:
Biggest 5-day opening of all-time (surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie /$204.6M)
Biggest Thanksgiving weekend of all time by far ($221M 5-day, $135.5M 3-day, surpassing Frozen 2 /$125M 5-day and $94M 3-day)
Biggest Thanksgiving debut by far (more than doubling Frozen /$94M 5-day and $67M 3-day)
Thanksgiving Day of $28M (nearly doubling Frozen 2 /$15M)
Highest ever Black Friday at the box office with $54.5M (exceeding Frozen 2 /$34.2M)

All of these numbers make Moana 2 the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios debut of all time.

Disney now holds the top 7 Thanksgiving debuts of all time and 9 of the top 10.

With Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui respectively, the film has become the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios debut of all time, and is off to a strong start internationally, becoming number 1 around the world, and becoming the: Highest animated opening weekend of all time in France Second highest animated weekend of all time in Italy and Brazil Highest Walt Disney Animation Studios opening weekend of all time across the Latin American region and in nearly 30 individual markets worldwide, including France, Italy, Australia, Brazil and Mexico

This is the third film from the Walt Disney Company to surpass $150 million domestically during its opening weekend, along with Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 .

and Pixar’s . Moana 2 is now open in all markets except for Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, where the film will debut in the coming week.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman: “Moana 2 has far surpassed our high expectations this weekend and is a testament to the phenomenon that ‘Moana’ has become. We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and hard-working creative team at Disney Animation who brought this new adventure to life, alongside our wonderful stars Auli’i and Dwayne and great new music. This is a moment to celebrate, and we’re thankful to all the moviegoers and fans who’ve helped make this a record-breaking debut.”