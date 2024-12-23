“Moana 2” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre for a Second Month-Long Run

Following its initial run and the run of Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana 2 will be returning to The El Capitan Theatre for another limited engagement in January.
What’s Happening:
- The global animated hit returns as Moana 2 sails back to The El Capitan Theatre from January 10th-February 2nd, 2025.
- Prior to the movie, guests can take a picture with the Moana and Maui statue photo ops.
- Before the film starts, lights will dance and the curtain rises for a Moana 2 themed curtain show, which you can watch below.
- Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.
- Daily showtimes for Moana 2 are:
- Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review of the highly-anticipated sequel.
More on Moana 2:
- Celebrate a Hit Song from “Moana 2″ as It’s Heard Around the World in New Reel
- “Inside Out 2″ and Television Projects Dominate Disney Nominations for the 52nd Annual Annie Awards
- “Moana 2″ Fans Treated to Surprise Performance at Disney California Adventure
- Photos / Video: Moana Debuts New “Moana 2″ Inspired Look at Disney California Adventure
- “Moana 2″ Filmmakers Discuss Turning a TV Show into a Movie and the Film’s Ending
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com