“Moana 2” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre for a Second Month-Long Run

In addition to seeing the movie, guests can enjoy special pre-show moments and pose for photos with life-size statues of Moana and Maui.
Following its initial run and the run of Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana 2 will be returning to The El Capitan Theatre for another limited engagement in January.

What’s Happening:

  • The global animated hit returns as Moana 2 sails back to The El Capitan Theatre from January 10th-February 2nd, 2025.
  • Prior to the movie, guests can take a picture with the Moana and Maui statue photo ops.

  • Before the film starts, lights will dance and the curtain rises for a Moana 2 themed curtain show, which you can watch below.

  • Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.
  • Daily showtimes for Moana 2 are:
  • Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Alex’s review of the highly-anticipated sequel.

More on Moana 2:

