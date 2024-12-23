“Moana 2” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre for a Second Month-Long Run

In addition to seeing the movie, guests can enjoy special pre-show moments and pose for photos with life-size statues of Moana and Maui.

Following its initial run and the run of Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana 2 will be returning to The El Capitan Theatre for another limited engagement in January.

The global animated hit returns as Moana 2 sails back to The El Capitan Theatre from January 10th-February 2nd, 2025.

Prior to the movie, guests can take a picture with the Moana and Maui statue photo ops.

Before the film starts, lights will dance and the curtain rises for a Moana 2 themed curtain show, which you can watch below.

Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

