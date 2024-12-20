Celebrate a Hit Song from “Moana 2” as It’s Heard Around the World in New Reel

Hear one of the hit songs from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 as it appears around the globe thanks to a new multi language reel.

  • Walt Disney Animation Studios is sharing a multi-language reel of one of the new songs from their smash-hit film, Moana 2, which debuted late last month in theaters everywhere.
  • The song, “Can I get a Chee-Hoo,” is featured in the video, sung by Dwayne Johnson, once again reprising his role as Maui from the original film, Moana.
  • Of note, “Can I get a Chee-Hoo” was one of two songs submitted by Disney for Oscar consideration for the film, along with “Beyond,” the latter of which was shortlisted for a possible nomination for this year’s awards.

  • Moana 2 opened over Thanksgiving weekend last month, shattering a number of records in its initial weekend, and has been nominated for numerous awards already, including Golden Globes and Annies.
  • Originally set for a Disney+ debut as a series, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
  • Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
  • Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

