Celebrate a Hit Song from “Moana 2” as It’s Heard Around the World in New Reel

(The) Rock out with this favorite tune!

Hear one of the hit songs from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 as it appears around the globe thanks to a new multi language reel.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is sharing a multi-language reel of one of the new songs from their smash-hit film, Moana 2, which debuted late last month in theaters everywhere.

which debuted late last month in theaters everywhere. The song, “Can I get a Chee-Hoo,” is featured in the video, sung by Dwayne Johnson, once again reprising his role as Maui from the original film, Moana .

. Of note, “Can I get a Chee-Hoo” was one of two songs submitted by Disney for Oscar consideration for the film, along with “Beyond,” the latter of which was shortlisted for a possible nomination for this year’s awards.

Moana 2 opened over Thanksgiving weekend last month, shattering a number of records Golden Globes Annies.

Originally set for a Disney+ release, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.