“Moana 2” Fans Treated to Surprise Performance at Disney California Adventure

Can we get a Chee-Hoo for this setting, though?

The songwriting duo behind the soundtrack of the smash hit film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, recently made a surprise appearance performing at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared

The duo took the stage near Paradise Bay, using the spectacular infrastructure typically used by World of Color

Bear & Barlow are responsible for the music of the box office hit, alongside Opetaia Foa'i and accompanied by Mark Mancina’s wonderful score.

The setting featuring the song-writing duo in front of Paradise Bay is especially appropriate, since guests visiting Disney California Adventure can currently see a special pre-show to World of Color – Season of Light, celebrating Moana 2 .

Titled "Boat Snack," the pre-show can now be seen for a limited time ahead of the popular seasonal nighttime spectacular at the park.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere, with the soundtrack now streaming on most major platforms.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere, with the soundtrack now streaming on most major platforms.