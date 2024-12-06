Photos / Video: Moana Debuts New “Moana 2” Inspired Look at Disney California Adventure

Guests can now meet with Moana in her new look in Hollywood Land.

Moana has charted a course for a new adventure at Disney California Adventure and is now donning a new look based on her appearance in Moana 2.

Moana sets off on a new journey in Moana 2, and with a new voyage, comes a new outfit! Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can meet with the wayfinder in Hollywood Land next to Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue.

The queue is decorated with a bunch of iconography done in the Polynesian style of the film.

Moana greets guests in front of her sailboat, or wa'a kaulua. Fun details straight out of the film, as well as statues of Pua, Hei Hei and a Kakamora can be found on the boat.

At last, the courageous seafarer herself arrives in her brand-new outfit!

Moana even took the chance to show us around her boat.

Guests can also now meet with Moana in her new costume at EPCOT, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, where she is known as Vaiana. Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

