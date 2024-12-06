World of Disney Distributing Free Hulu-Themed Gift Wrapping at Downtown Disney

Visitors to Downtown Disney can put a little Hulu into their Christmas gifts, as today, we spotted cast members at World of Disney giving away some free wrapping paper.
What’s Happening:
- Entering into the World of Disney store at Downtown Disney, we spotted cast members manning a Toys for Tots drop-off stand.
- Those cast members were also giving away some fun gift wrapping paper in celebration of Happy Huludays.
- The first features the iconic repeating design used in the title sequence for the popular series, Only Murders in the Building, which will be returning for a fifth season!
- The other features an iconic line from the long-running ABC drama, Grey’s Anatomy – “pick me, choose me, love me.”
- If you don’t get the reference, allow us to help.
- See us discover the free gift wrapping, and just where it's located within World of Disney, in today’s LP Walk & Talk from the Disneyland Resort (jump to the 50:40 mark).
