World of Disney Distributing Free Hulu-Themed Gift Wrapping at Downtown Disney

Head out to Downtown Disney to get some free gift wrapping inspired by “Only Murders in the Building” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Visitors to Downtown Disney can put a little Hulu into their Christmas gifts, as today, we spotted cast members at World of Disney giving away some free wrapping paper.

What’s Happening:

Entering into the World of Disney store at Downtown Disney, we spotted cast members manning a Toys for Tots drop-off stand.

Those cast members were also giving away some fun gift wrapping paper in celebration of Happy Huludays.

The first features the iconic repeating design used in the title sequence for the popular series, Only Murders in the Building, which will be returning for a fifth season

The other features an iconic line from the long-running ABC Grey’s Anatomy – “pick me, choose me, love me.”

If you don’t get the reference, allow us to help.

See us discover the free gift wrapping, and just where it's located within World of Disney, in today’s LP Walk & Talk from the Disneyland Resort

