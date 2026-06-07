ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - Toy Story Goes Taylor Swift, Universal in the UK, Anniversaries, and Much More (Week Ending June 6, 2026)

Be sure to share your score with us @laughing_place!

With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!  

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/6/26

Question 1: What is the name of Taylor Swift’s new song for Toy Story 5?

Question 1

Question 2: Which Toy Story character is getting a new popcorn bucket at the Disney Parks?

Question 2

Question 3: Hulu ordered a new pilot inspired by what 1990s Jim Carey film?

Question 3

Question 4: Which Stranger Things alum is starring in the new FX pilot The Marriage Plot?

Question 4

Question 5: Which restaurant at Disney Springs introduced a new weekend brunch?

Question 5

Question 6: Which early 2000s Disney animated feature celebrated its 25th anniversary this week?

Question 6

Question 7: What Disney California Adventure attraction celebrated its 15th anniversary this week?

Question 7

Question 8: Which current Saturday Night Live star has been tapped to host the ESPYs?

Question 8

Question 9: What is the official name for Universal’s new project in the UK?

Question 9

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com