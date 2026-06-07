ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - Toy Story Goes Taylor Swift, Universal in the UK, Anniversaries, and Much More (Week Ending June 6, 2026)

Be sure to share your score with us @laughing_place!

With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/6/26 Question 1: What is the name of Taylor Swift’s new song for Toy Story 5? "I Knew It, I Knew You" "Eldest Daughter" "It’s Nice To Have A Friend" "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" Question 2: Which Toy Story character is getting a new popcorn bucket at the Disney Parks? Buzz Lightyear Lilypad Woody Bullseye SXQgd2lsbCBiZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5sYXVnaGluZ3BsYWNlLmNvbS9kaXNuZXktcGFya3MvYnVsbHNleWUtcG9wY29ybi1idWNrZXQtZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzLyI+YXZhaWxhYmxlIG9uIEp1bmUgMTggPC9hPiBhdCBEaXNuZXlsYW5kIGFuZCBXYWx0IERpc25leSBXb3JsZC4= Question 3: Hulu ordered a new pilot inspired by what 1990s Jim Carey film? Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls The Mask Liar Liar The Cable Guy PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvaHVsdS10aGUtY2FibGUtZ3V5LXBpbG90LWpha2Utam9obnNvbi1kYW1vbi13YXlhbnMtanIvIj5UaGUgbmV3IHByb2plY3Q8L2E+IHdpbGwgc3RhciBOZXcgR2lybCBhbHVtcyBKYWtlIEpvaG5zb24gYW5kIERhbW9uIFdheWFucyBKci4= Question 4: Which Stranger Things alum is starring in the new FX pilot The Marriage Plot? Sadie Sink Winona Ryder Finn Wolfhard Gaten Matarazzo Question 5: Which restaurant at Disney Springs introduced a new weekend brunch? Art Smith’s Homecomin’ The Edison Paddlefish Paradiso 37 Question 6: Which early 2000s Disney animated feature celebrated its 25th anniversary this week? Treasure Planet Lilo & Stitch The Emperor’s New Groove Atlantis: The Lost Empire PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvYXRsYW50aXMtMjUteWVhcnMtMjUtZmFjdHMvIj5SZWFkIFRvbnkncyBmZWF0dXJlPC9hPiB0byBsZWFybiBhbGwgYWJvdXQgdGhlIG1ha2luZyBvZiBBdGxhbnRpcyE= Question 7: What Disney California Adventure attraction celebrated its 15th anniversary this week? Radiator Springs Racers The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure Soarin’ Around the World Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzLzE1LXllYXJzLWFyaWVscy11bmRlcnNlYS1hZHZlbnR1cmUvIj5SZWFkIE1heG9uJ3MgZmVhdHVyZTwvYT4gdG8gbGVhcm4gYWxsIGFib3V0IHRoZSBhdHRyYWN0aW9uJ3MgY29udHJvdmVyc2lhbCBoaXN0b3J5Lg== Question 8: Which current Saturday Night Live star has been tapped to host the ESPYs? Veronika Slowikowska Ashley Padilla Marcello Hernández James Austin Johnson Question 9: What is the official name for Universal’s new project in the UK? Universal England Resort Universal United Kingdom Resort Universal Bedford Resort Universal Great Britain Resort Submit Answers Your Results Try Again