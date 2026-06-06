Taylor Swift’s New Song from "Toy Story 5" Breaks Major Streaming Records

It seems like the combination of Swifties and Toy Story fans was a match made in heaven!

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new song from Toy Story 5 – "I Knew It, I Knew You" – and in typical fashion, it's gone on to break some streaming records.

What's Happening:

Taylor Swift's all-new song for Toy Story 5, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You," was released on streaming services on Friday, June 5 – and it quickly went on to break records across multiple platforms.

Spotify shared that on the song's release day, it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.

On June 5th, 2026, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/qOstHfAnQX — Spotify (@Spotify) June 5, 2026

A similar milestone was achieved by Apple Music, where the song became Apple Music's biggest Country single of 2026 and broke the streamer's all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single, based on first-day plays.

Inspired Jessie’s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.

Written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song was also released on Taylor Swift's website on CD and vinyl, but those too quickly sold out.

The single will also be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.

For more Taylor Swift fun, take a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.

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