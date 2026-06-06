Taylor Swift’s New Song from "Toy Story 5" Breaks Major Streaming Records
It seems like the combination of Swifties and Toy Story fans was a match made in heaven!
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her new song from Toy Story 5 – "I Knew It, I Knew You" – and in typical fashion, it's gone on to break some streaming records.
What's Happening:
- Taylor Swift's all-new song for Toy Story 5, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You," was released on streaming services on Friday, June 5 – and it quickly went on to break records across multiple platforms.
- Spotify shared that on the song's release day, it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.
- A similar milestone was achieved by Apple Music, where the song became Apple Music's biggest Country single of 2026 and broke the streamer's all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single, based on first-day plays.
- Inspired Jessie’s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.
- Written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song was also released on Taylor Swift's website on CD and vinyl, but those too quickly sold out.
- The single will also be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.
- For more Taylor Swift fun, take a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.