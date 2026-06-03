Pixar Drops New Taylor Swift Hint, Potentially Teasing "Toy Story 5" Vinyl Release
Taylor Swift will be contributing the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” to "Toy Story 5"
Pixar is once again fueling Taylor Swift speculation around Toy Story 5, with its latest tease hinting that her new song could also be getting a vinyl release.
What's Happening:
- After much speculation, Pixar confirmed on Monday that Taylor Swift would indeed be providing a song for Toy Story 5, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You."
- Inspired Jessie’s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.
- Three different versions of the song are were available to pre-order from Swift's website on CD, including the main song, an acoustic version and a piano version, but have since sold out.
- Now, Pixar has shared a thread of images of Toy Story characters alongside the caption "these toys are crashing the party like a record scratch. counting down the days again…"
- The phrase "like a record scratch" comes from Swift's song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" off The Tortured Poet's Department.
- This seems to indicate that a vinyl release of "I Knew It, I Knew You" could also be coming, as the artist is known for having several vinyl variants.
- Written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, June 5.
- The single will also be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.
- For more Taylor Swift fun, take a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.