Pixar Drops New Taylor Swift Hint, Potentially Teasing "Toy Story 5" Vinyl Release

Taylor Swift will be contributing the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” to "Toy Story 5"

Pixar is once again fueling Taylor Swift speculation around Toy Story 5, with its latest tease hinting that her new song could also be getting a vinyl release.

What's Happening:

After much speculation, Pixar confirmed on Monday that Taylor Swift would indeed be providing a song for Toy Story 5, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Inspired Jessie’s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.

Three different versions of the song are were available to pre-order from Swift's website on CD, including the main song, an acoustic version and a piano version, but have since sold out.

Now, Pixar has shared a thread of images of Toy Story characters alongside the caption " these toys are crashing the party like a record scratch. counting down the days again…"

these toys are crashing the party like a record scratch. counting down the days again… pic.twitter.com/QA4k7s3vkM — Pixar (@Pixar) June 3, 2026

The phrase "like a record scratch" comes from Swift's song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" off The Tortured Poet's Department.

This seems to indicate that a vinyl release of "I Knew It, I Knew You" could also be coming, as the artist is known for having several vinyl variants.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" could also be coming, as the artist is known for having several vinyl variants. Written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, June 5.

The single will also be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.

For more Taylor Swift fun, take a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.

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