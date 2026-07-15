The Magic of Disney Animation Opening Date Revealed

And it's only just a few weeks away!

We finally know when we'll be able to step inside a legendary building once again at Disney's Hollywood Studios as an opening date for the new version of The Magic of Disney Animation has been announced.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced that the new iteration of The Magic of Disney Animation, first announced almost a year ago to the day, will be opening in September.

More recently home to the Star Wars: Launch Bay at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the new attraction - which encompasses a number of experiences - returns home to its former location.

While in the opening days of the park, the similarly titled iteration of the attraction was a tour of a working animation studio, the new iteration of the attraction is a number of experiences that celebrate the art of animation, inspired by the acclaimed 2023 animated short film, Once Upon A Studio.

In fact, you'll be able to watch that short film as one of the experiences in The Magic of Disney Animation in the Once Upon A Studio Theater.

Elsewhere, guests will find Drawn to Wonderland, a playground inspired by Alice in Wonderland and celebrating the art of Disney Legend Mary Blair. Off The Page will serves as home to some favorite Disney characters, with guests able to meet and greet them in settings inspired by the different stages of the animation process.

Olaf Draws! will feature an Audio-Animatronic version of the fan-favorite character from Frozen alongside pre-recorded Disney animators teaching lessons on how to draw other animated favorites.

For more about how these will all fit into the new building, a stylized map was previously released.

Elsewhere, guests can discover an enchanted art gallery where the curated space feels like a traditional gallery, but characters may spring to life in all-new animated illusions created just for The Magic of Disney Animation.

New attraction posters have also been released for these new experiences.

The Magic of Disney Animation is set to open on September 14, 2026.

Currently, guests can also explore the revamped courtyard outside of The Magic of Disney Animation, which is designed to look like the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California - with a bit of magic also inspired by Once Upon A Studio. Check out our photo tour of the space!

To see the fun of The Magic of Animation and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!