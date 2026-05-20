Photos: Walls Come Down Showing Off The Walt Disney Studios at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The walls have come down in the former Animation Courtyard is it gets closer to officially becoming The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Taking inspiration from the actual studio lot in Burbank, the courtyard has design flourishes that evoke the iconic studio in California. It all leads up to the new marquee of The Magic of Disney Animation, itself designed to resemble the Roy E. Disney Animation Building that is home to the Walt Disney Animation Studios just off the main studio lot. Nearby, the Studio Theater plays host to The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure, and across the courtyard guests will find the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.

The area also brings something that is much needed to the park as a whole - Trees! The foliage gives personality and much needed shade to the area.

The courtyard also features the iconic Mickey Ave. sign, widely known to be featured on the Burbank lot and marks a return for the idea to Disney's Hollywood Studios - as a similar sign once stood not too far away in the park, denoting Mickey Ave. which led to the soundstages and various behind-the-scenes attractions that the park once called home. The area is now home to Pixar Plaza.

With the anchoring attraction, The Magic of Disney Animation (set to open later this summer), drawing inspiration from the hit animated short, Once Upon A Studio, it comes as now surprise that animated characters that we all know and love have left the studio after hours (like they did in the short) and can be found throughout the courtyard.

Plenty of Disney birds, mice, cats, and even pigs (lookin at you Pua) can be found scattered throughout the courtyard and its various structures and marquees.

While a lot of the characters are scattered in elevated areas, there are a surprising number that are at an accessible level, making them easy spots for great photos.

Similar to what might be found outside a landmark Hollywood theatre, and even the Chinese Theatre nearby at Disney's Hollywood Studios, it seems that characters have made handprints throughout the area in the concrete as well.

While The Magic of Disney Animation hasn't opened yet, you can still go into the area that once served as a massive queue-space for the attractions before it like the Backlot Studio Tour (which once departed from this area), the original Magic of Disney Animation attraction when it was a working animation studio, and the eventual Star Wars Launch Bay. There, along with stroller parking you'll find tons of images and memorable moments from the 100+ year history of the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

A wall still remains, stopping anyone from getting further into the attraction space for The Magic of Disney Animation, which again, is slated to open later this summer at the park.

To plan your visit to Walt Disney World and see all the new fun of the revamped courtyard, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!