First Look: New "Avengers: Doomsday" Poster Reveals New Character Looks

The newest entry in the "Avengers" films will debut this December.
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Fans have a first look at all of the characters Avengers: Doomsday looks with a freshly revealed promotional poster. 

What’s Happening:

  • Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects since End Game, and fans are dying to know more about the upcoming film.
  • Bringing in a slate of MCU classic characters and new additions, the film is set to bring together the stories from the MCU’s nearly 20 year run. 
  • Well fans now have a first look at how some of these characters will appear in the upcoming film. 
  • Shared by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park on Instagram, he shared a whole slew of information about his final project at the studio. 
  • In the reveal, he also shared that Avengers: Doomsday was the final full film he led in the role.
  • This is the first official first look at several characters and their appearances in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • According to the post, the piece was particularly challenging, but Park acknowledged the meaning of this final piece of work he did.
  • Park concluded the post with a farewell to his time at Marvel Studios, describing the experience as an incredible journey and referencing the line, "Part of the journey is the end."
  • Check out the full post below, as well as closeups of the new artwork. 

  • And fans can expect more Marvel reveals in the next few weeks, as Marvel returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con later this month!
  • Stay tuned for more information, as Laughing Place will be in attendance. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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