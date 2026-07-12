First Look: New "Avengers: Doomsday" Poster Reveals New Character Looks
The newest entry in the "Avengers" films will debut this December.
Fans have a first look at all of the characters Avengers: Doomsday looks with a freshly revealed promotional poster.
What’s Happening:
- Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects since End Game, and fans are dying to know more about the upcoming film.
- Bringing in a slate of MCU classic characters and new additions, the film is set to bring together the stories from the MCU’s nearly 20 year run.
- Well fans now have a first look at how some of these characters will appear in the upcoming film.
- Shared by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park on Instagram, he shared a whole slew of information about his final project at the studio.
- In the reveal, he also shared that Avengers: Doomsday was the final full film he led in the role.
- This is the first official first look at several characters and their appearances in Avengers: Doomsday.
- According to the post, the piece was particularly challenging, but Park acknowledged the meaning of this final piece of work he did.
- Park concluded the post with a farewell to his time at Marvel Studios, describing the experience as an incredible journey and referencing the line, "Part of the journey is the end."
- Check out the full post below, as well as closeups of the new artwork.
- And fans can expect more Marvel reveals in the next few weeks, as Marvel returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con later this month!
- Stay tuned for more information, as Laughing Place will be in attendance.
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