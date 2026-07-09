Marvel Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Panel Schedule, Return to Hall H, Booth Information, More

Not counting Wednesday's Preview Night, San Diego Comic-Con 2026 officially kicks off two weeks from today, and that means the schedule and more details are starting to come out from all across the pop-culture sphere. Case in point: Marvel Entertainment just dropped its list of panels (including a return to Hall H for Marvel Studios), booth information, cosplay meetups and more. Let's take a look below.

What's happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released its official list of panels, cosplay meetups, and booth information for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, which takes place from Wednesday, July 22 (Preview Night) through Sunday, July 26 at the San Diego Convention Center in Southern California.

(Preview Night) through at the San Diego Convention Center in Southern California. Marvel's official panel schedule is as follows: Thursday, July 23 11:15 AM in Hall H - Marvel’s Wolverine — Deep Cuts 12:00 Noon in Hall H - MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle 1:45 PM in Room 6A - Marvel Comics: Avengers Armageddon 6:00 PM in Room 6BCF - Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast Friday, July 24 10:15 AM in Room 6BCF - Marvel Rivals: Ignite the Summer! 2:15 PM in Room 6A - Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97 3:30 PM in Room 6A - Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Saturday, July 25 1:45 PM in Room 6A - Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe 3:00 PM in Room 6A - Marvel Fanfare 5:30 PM in Hall H - Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

is as follows:

Marvel's official cosplay meetups will take place in booth #2329 , and check-in is always ten minutes prior to the start time. Here's the schedule: Thursday, July 23 11:30 AM - Avengers cosplay meetup Friday, July 24 11:30 AM - X-Men cosplay meetup Saturday, July 25 11:30 AM - Heroes vs. Villains cosplay meetup Sunday, July 26 11:30 AM - Kids cosplay meetup (open to attendees under age of 18 only)

will take place in booth , and check-in is always ten minutes prior to the start time. Here's the schedule:

You're going to want to explore the SDCC 2026 exhibit hall floor to check out all the Marvel-related happenings at various booths: Booths #2329 and 2519 are Marvel 's official booths, featuring exclusive merchandise and limited-edition offerings from the AvengerZ Gift Shop. There are also exclusive t-shirts from Heroes & Villains plus a special photo op and giveaways from the new Marvel's Wolverine video game. And the first 50 fans in line each day will receive an exclusive SDCC Marvel gift, so don't be late! Booth #2829 is the LEGO booth, where attendees can check out new Marvel building sets such as the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, The Fantastic Four's H.E.R.B.I.E., and the Venom Bust. Booth #3213 is the Hasbro booth, where Marvel Legends SDCC exclusives will be available for purchase, including Spider-Man, Lizard, Electro, and Professor Charles Xavier with Hoverchair from X-Men ’97. Booth #2913 is the Topps booth, which will be showing off the 2026 Topps Marvel Mint collection, the convention-exclusive release of which includes three exclusive original art cards by Ian McDonald.



Lastly, there will also be several off-sites Marvel offerings happening during SDCC 2026 weekend. Across the street from the San Diego Convention Center, stop by Petco Park for the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Fan Experience put on by Wizards of the Coast . At the Omni Hotel Lawn you can grab a Madripoor Sunrise Slushie inspired by Marvel's Wolverine. And in the San Diego Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina , you can preview upcoming and current Marvel video games such as Marvel Rivals, MARVEL Future Fight, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Contest of Champions.



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