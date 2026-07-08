The X-Men Do an Indiana Jones-Inspired Escape (Danger) Room in "Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?!"

Fans of the X-Men and Marvel's animated web series Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?! will be excited to know that the latest episode focuses on the merriest of mutants at Professor Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. And this time they're teaming up to take on an escape room! Watch the comedy short below.

What's happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new episode of the stop-motion animated web series Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?!

This episode is entitled "The X-Men do an X-Scape Room" and the character of Cyclops takes center stage, leading his team (including Rogue, Nightcrawler, Cable, and Jean Grey) into the Danger Room for a group activity inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, though not everyone is excited about it. Does Scott have an ulterior motive for bringing everyone together? You'll have to watch to find out!

Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?! began on YouTube in 2009 and has released more than 100 episodes, including numerous specials. It is animated using Marvel action figures from Toy Biz and Hasbro's Marvel Legends line.

Watch The X-Men do an X-Scape Room | Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?!:

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