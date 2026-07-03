Marvel’s "DNX" Crossover Pushes X-Men and Fantastic Four to the Brink as 3K Threat Escalates This October

This October, Marvel's DNX crossover intensifies as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four face their greatest challenges yet in a desperate battle against 3K.

What’s Happening:

This October, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four face escalating threats from the villainous group 3K.

The battle against 3K takes a dramatic turn as the X-Men race to stop the release of the X-Virus and prevent a dark future.

High above Philadelphia, the team's mission grows even more desperate as 3K launches a devastating counterattack.

At the same time, the Fantastic Four find themselves in serious trouble after mysteriously losing their memories—and even their understanding of their own powers.

With Magneto's life on the line, the Fantastic Four must piece together who they are before it's too late.

Back in Alaska, the X-Men's headquarters, the Factory, comes under siege, leaving John Greycrow to stand alone against the attackers.

Elsewhere, Psylocke embarks on a dangerous solo mission to track a mysterious monster, uncovering secrets that could raise even bigger questions.

The story unfolds across DNX #3, X-Men #39, X-Men #40, and Fantastic Four #18, with each issue exploring a different front in the conflict.

Fans can also look forward to DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bags, featuring exclusive covers available in comic shops beginning September 2.

Check out covers for the upcoming issues below!

DNX #3 (of 5)

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Federico Vincentini

Cover by Kaare Andrews

On sale October 14

X-Men #39

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

Cover by Tony S. Daniel

On sale October 14

Fantastic Four #18

Written by Ryan North

Art by Vincenzo Carratù

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

On sale October 28

X-Men #40

Written by Jed MacKay

Art and cover by Tony S. Daniel

On sale October 28

What They’re Saying:

Jed MacKay, Author of DNX and X-Men: "In all the high drama and high action of DNX, we're also taking the time to zoom in on more personal moments, finding time to explore slightly smaller stories taking place at the same time as the big event. X-Men #39 sees John Greycrow, resolutely NOT an X-Man, having to step up, while #40 explores Psylocke's attitudes towards life and death- and when to make the choice between them. These both tie into the larger themes of the DNX event and move forward story threads that have been brewing for some time!"

"In all the high drama and high action of DNX, we're also taking the time to zoom in on more personal moments, finding time to explore slightly smaller stories taking place at the same time as the big event. X-Men #39 sees John Greycrow, resolutely NOT an X-Man, having to step up, while #40 explores Psylocke's attitudes towards life and death- and when to make the choice between them. These both tie into the larger themes of the DNX event and move forward story threads that have been brewing for some time!" Ryan North, Author of Fantastic Four: “This is a really fun conclusion to a two-parter which, while obviously acting as an important part of DNX, also stands on its own as a Fantastic Four story for everyone else. I get to bring the FF to some places they don't normally go - both physically and emotionally - while at the same time saving the X-Men and the world. Jed has been a delight to work with, and we have commiserated over the challenge of writing Beast and Mr. Fantastic in the same room. It's hard enough writing one smart guy, but two? There should only be one smart guy in every universe.”

X-Men at Dave’s Hot Chicken:

Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat for Marvel fans this summer.

To celebrate the return of X-Men ’97 on Disney+, the fast-growing chain is rolling out a limited-time collaboration featuring exclusive collectibles, app rewards, and a meal inspired by some of Marvel’s most iconic mutants.

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