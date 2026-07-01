Dave's Hot Chicken Teams Up with Marvel's "X-Men '97" for Limited-Time Collectible Meal

The limited-time collaboration includes exclusive blind-bag figurines, app rewards, and a special meal launching alongside the Disney+ premiere of X-Men '97 Season 2.

Dave's Hot Chicken is turning up the heat for Marvel fans this summer. Coinciding with the highly anticipated return of X-Men '97 on Disney+, the fast-growing restaurant chain is launching a limited-time collaboration packed with exclusive collectibles, app rewards, and a meal inspired by some of Marvel's most iconic mutants.

What’s Happening:

Beginning July 1, fans can celebrate the premiere of X-Men '97 Season 2 by visiting participating Dave's Hot Chicken locations for a special meal experience that blends fandom, nostalgia, and collectible culture. The promotion will be available while supplies last, giving guests another reason to assemble their favorite mutant team.

For $13.99, guests can order the Dave's Hot Chicken x X-Men '97 Meal, which includes a Dave's #4 Meal with a choice of either a Slider & Fries or Bites & Fries. Every meal also comes with one blind-bag collectible figurine featuring one of four beloved X-Men characters: Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, or Jean Grey.

The surprise collectible element encourages fans to return in hopes of completing the full set.

The collaboration doesn't stop at the restaurant. Fans using the Dave's Hot Chicken app can also unlock limited-edition digital pins and exclusive comic content while supplies last, adding another layer of collectibility for Marvel enthusiasts.

According to Dave's Hot Chicken, the partnership was a natural fit thanks to the enduring popularity of X-Men and the overwhelming fan response to X-Men '97, which successfully revived the spirit of the classic 1990s animated series for a new generation.

"Dave's has always been built by people who are genuinely passionate about the things they love, whether that's food, music, sports, or pop culture," said Arman Oganesyan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Dave's Hot Chicken. "X-Men was a huge part of my childhood, especially Wolverine, and what makes X-Men '97 so special is that it stayed true to what fans loved about the original. That's something we relate to at Dave's; celebrating something our team genuinely loves and creating an experience fans will be excited to be part of."

Dave's CEO Jim Bitticks echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the collaboration is designed to bring fans together through both great food and shared nostalgia.

"X-Men has always been about passionate fans, iconic characters, and bringing people together through great storytelling," Bitticks said. "This collaboration lets us celebrate the return of X-Men '97 in a way that's uniquely Dave's, through great food, collectibles, and an experience fans will want to share."

The promotion launches the same day that X-Men '97 Season 2 debuts exclusively on Disney+, making July 1 an exciting day for mutant fans looking to celebrate both on-screen and at the dinner table.

Founded in 2017 as a small parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood with just $900, Dave's Hot Chicken has grown into one of the fastest-expanding restaurant brands in the world. With more than 1,500 franchise rights sold across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East and celebrity investors including Drake, the brand continues to embrace pop culture collaborations that resonate with its fanbase.

Whether you're hoping to collect Wolverine, score exclusive in-app rewards, or simply enjoy a hot chicken meal while streaming the newest episodes of X-Men '97, this limited-time collaboration offers Marvel fans another fun way to celebrate the return of the beloved animated series.

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