"X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode Titles and Release Schedule Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Debut

Mutant mayhem returns next week!
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Excitement is building for the return of Marvel Television's animated series X-Men '97, the second season of which debuts next week via Disney+. And today, Marvel dropped the full list of episode titles for the season, plus the release schedule, which runs through August 12. More details below.

What's happening:

  • The full list of nine episode titles, plus their release schedule, have been unveiled for the second season of X-Men '97, which debuts next Wednesday, July 1 with its first three episodes on Disney+.
  • Episode titles are as follows:
    • "Days of Past Future" (7/1)
    • "A Force to Be Reckoned With" (7/1)
    • "Rise of Apocalypse - Part I" (7/1)
    • "Rise of Apocalypse - Part II" (7/8)
    • "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs" (7/15)
    • "Danger.exe" (7/22)
    • "Strange Land, Savage Heart" (7/29)
    • "The Dead Man's Hand" (8/5)
    • "Survival of the Fittest" (8/12)
  • X-Men '97 debuted on Disney+ in 2024 with its first season of ten episodes, so this round is apparently one episode shorter.

More X-Men News:

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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