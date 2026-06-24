"X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode Titles and Release Schedule Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Debut
Mutant mayhem returns next week!
Excitement is building for the return of Marvel Television's animated series X-Men '97, the second season of which debuts next week via Disney+. And today, Marvel dropped the full list of episode titles for the season, plus the release schedule, which runs through August 12. More details below.
What's happening:
- The full list of nine episode titles, plus their release schedule, have been unveiled for the second season of X-Men '97, which debuts next Wednesday, July 1 with its first three episodes on Disney+.
- Episode titles are as follows:
- "Days of Past Future" (7/1)
- "A Force to Be Reckoned With" (7/1)
- "Rise of Apocalypse - Part I" (7/1)
- "Rise of Apocalypse - Part II" (7/8)
- "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs" (7/15)
- "Danger.exe" (7/22)
- "Strange Land, Savage Heart" (7/29)
- "The Dead Man's Hand" (8/5)
- "Survival of the Fittest" (8/12)
- X-Men '97 debuted on Disney+ in 2024 with its first season of ten episodes, so this round is apparently one episode shorter.
More X-Men News:
- Actress Famke Janssen would like to return to her live-action role as Jean Grey / Phoenix, despite not being included in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday casting.
- The X-Men are part of Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe, which is set to arrive this fall.
- Our favorite mutants will also be going up against those pesky Xenomorphs in Marvel's new miniseries Alien vs. X-Men.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now