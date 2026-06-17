"Alien vs. X-Men" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Pitting Mutants Against Xenomorphs

Both the Alien and X-Men franchises have long histories with 20th Century Studios, formerly known as 20th Century FOX, which is why Marvel's just-announced upcoming crossover comic book Alien vs. X-Men makes a lot of sense, even if these characters don't usually share the same universe. Details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new four-issue miniseries entitled Alien vs. X-Men, which will launch on Wednesday, September 16 .

. Alien vs. X-Men is a follow-up to Marvel's 2024 title Aliens vs. Avengers, and it will be written by Kieron Gillen (Thor) with a four-part bonus story by X-Men mainstay Chris Claremont (The Undead Iron Fist), featuring the extraterrestrial X-Men villains the Brood going up against the infamous Alien Xenomorphs. The illustrations will be provided by Geraldo Borges (Morbius: The Living Vampire) among other artists.

The main cover art for Alien vs. X-Men has been created by Ryan Stegman (Queen in Black), while a variant cover has been illustrated by Ivan Shavrin (Devil's Reign: Superior Four). Both are viewable below.

What they're saying:

Kieron Gillen: "Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed. I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do. So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I'm highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell."

"Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed. I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do. So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I'm highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell." Chris Claremont: "For me, the coolest aspect here is returning to a universe where I can pit my deadliest alien predators against their movie counter-parts, with Kitty caught in the middle. Kitty brings a hero’s perspective to the challenge that embraces the heart and soul of the X-Men. This story is cram-packed with adventure - plus some crazy surprises along the way."

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