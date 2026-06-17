"Alien vs. X-Men" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Pitting Mutants Against Xenomorphs

In space, no one can hear you SNIKT!
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Both the Alien and X-Men franchises have long histories with 20th Century Studios, formerly known as 20th Century FOX, which is why Marvel's just-announced upcoming crossover comic book Alien vs. X-Men makes a lot of sense, even if these characters don't usually share the same universe. Details below.

What's happening:

  • Marvel Comics has announced a new four-issue miniseries entitled Alien vs. X-Men, which will launch on Wednesday, September 16.
  • Alien vs. X-Men is a follow-up to Marvel's 2024 title Aliens vs. Avengers, and it will be written by Kieron Gillen (Thor) with a four-part bonus story by X-Men mainstay Chris Claremont (The Undead Iron Fist), featuring the extraterrestrial X-Men villains the Brood going up against the infamous Alien Xenomorphs. The illustrations will be provided by Geraldo Borges (Morbius: The Living Vampire) among other artists.
  • The main cover art for Alien vs. X-Men has been created by Ryan Stegman (Queen in Black), while a variant cover has been illustrated by Ivan Shavrin (Devil's Reign: Superior Four). Both are viewable below.

What they're saying:

  • Kieron Gillen: "Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed. I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do. So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I'm highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell."
  • Chris Claremont: "For me, the coolest aspect here is returning to a universe where I can pit my deadliest alien predators against their movie counter-parts, with Kitty caught in the middle. Kitty brings a hero’s perspective to the challenge that embraces the heart and soul of the X-Men. This story is cram-packed with adventure - plus some crazy surprises along the way."

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino