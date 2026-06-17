"Black Panther/Namor: Doomed" Miniseries Teams Up the Two Kings Against Demons and Doctor Doom

T'Challa and Namor must put aside their differences and venture straight into Hell to protect their kingdoms.

They have a long history as both allies and enemies, but Namor and T'Challa will need to set aside any previous issues to defend both of their kingdoms from demonic invasion and the threat of Doctor Doom in Black Panther/Namor: Doomed.

What's Happening:

T'Challa and Namor will co-headline a new five-issue miniseries, Black Panther/Namor: Doomed, kicking off in September.

Written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan (Marvel Zombies: Red Band) and illustrated by Stefano Nesi (Black Panther: Intergalactic), the series finds the two kings united against demonic forces tied to none other than Doctor Doom.

The series continues from the events of both Avengers: Armageddon, where both Namor and T'Challa joined in the Avengers' battle with Red Hulk, and in Captain America, which found Doctor Doom to now be in Hell after his death in One World Under Doom.

In Doomed, after both Wakanda and Atlantis are attacked by demons, Black Panther and Namor venture into Hell itself, crossing paths with the wandering soul of Doctor Doom.

Dave Johnson provided the cover for Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1, which will be released on September 2.

What They're Saying:

Ethan S. Parker: “Truly, we feel like the most fortunate writers on Earth to get to tell stories with any of the iconic heroes from the limitless sandbox of the Marvel Universe, let alone icons as monumental as T’Challa, Namor, and Victor Von Doom. Black Panther is one of the coolest and most inspiring figures in all of fiction, and the Sub-Mariner’s iconic rivalry with him as one of the founding members of Marvel dating back to 1939 is the most hilarious and compelling dynamic we could hope to put our own personal spin on. We can’t wait to show readers the unimaginable dangers that lie ahead in this bold new era.”

“Truly, we feel like the most fortunate writers on Earth to get to tell stories with any of the iconic heroes from the limitless sandbox of the Marvel Universe, let alone icons as monumental as T’Challa, Namor, and Victor Von Doom. Black Panther is one of the coolest and most inspiring figures in all of fiction, and the Sub-Mariner’s iconic rivalry with him as one of the founding members of Marvel dating back to 1939 is the most hilarious and compelling dynamic we could hope to put our own personal spin on. We can’t wait to show readers the unimaginable dangers that lie ahead in this bold new era.” Griffin Sheridan: “T’Challa, Namor, and Doom are among the richest characters comics have to offer. Not only are all three of them iconic in their own right, but the interpersonal relationships they have with each other seem to be an endless wellspring for enthralling stories. These are colossal characters, so we’re throwing a story with colossal stakes at them – a story that finds Black Panther, Sub-Mariner, and Doctor Doom all in unique, new roles within the Marvel Universe. For those reasons and many others, working on DOOMED has been a real privilege.”