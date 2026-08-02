New EPCOT Album Set for Pre-Order Only at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The album seems to expand upon previous releases

Disney Parks fans are sure to love the first title revealed that will be available for pre-order at the Disney Music booth at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall mere hours ago that we got a bit of information from Disney Music Emporium as they promised what those in attendance at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event could expect.

As part of that announcement, they promised that D23 attendees will have the chance to purchase or pre-order 14 new titles...but they didn't say what those titles would be, instead promising they would slowly reveal them.

Now, we're getting our first of those new titles as Disney Music Emporium has teamed up with IG user @parkhopnation to reveal it.

The new 2LP set, The Music Of EPCOT, is inspired by a 1983 release of music from the park and includes songs like "Listen to the Land" and "New Horizons," but now has evolved to include music you might hear in the park today at locations like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and more.

The LP will also include a recording of Walt Disney himself talking about EPCOT.

The new album can be preordered at the Disney Music Booth (E13) in Hall B during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and will be available starting on October 2, 2026.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!