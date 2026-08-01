Disney Music Emporium Promises New Releases and A Brand New Experience at Upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The 14 new releases will be revealed in the coming days
A new video from Disney Music Emporium promises a brand-new experience and unique shopping method that will await those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
What's Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium, the go-to place for physical media featuring favorite Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel soundtracks and more is promising a brand-new experiences that fans will find at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this month.
- The new experience will also allow fans to be the first to order 14 new releases before anyone else, as well as explore the vinyl listening booths in their new activation.
- Additionally, those in attendance will also have the chance to spin a prize wheel!
Perhaps the biggest news for some fans is that every Disney Music Emporium purchase at D23 will ship for free directly to your home, so you won't have to worry about carrying purchases around during the event, packaging them, or even those pesky overweight bag fees.
The new releases are expected to be announced soon.
Also, the Disney Music Emporium can be found at E13 in Hall B this year, but be on the lookout for a new logo!
- For more, be sure to check out the Disney Music Emporium tease below.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
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