Logan Heads to Miami in the New Miniseries "Wolverine: Paradise"
Can't one of the X-Men get in a vacation once in awhile?
Wolverine is going on vacation! And it's going to stay about as peaceful as you might expect.
What's Happening:
- The new miniseries Wolverine: Paradise is sending one of the X-Men to Miami, as Logan attempts to get in an actual vacation, only for it lead him into just the sort of mayhem he's famous for.
- The five-issue miniseries comes from writer/artist Dan Panosian, for what is described as "an explosive, retro-style adventure," that also features another X-Men team alum, Dazzler.
- Per the official description, "Logan steps away from the X-Men…but awaiting under the glitz and glamour of Miami is a simmering criminal underworld, and a crucible that will bring out the warrior, the mutant—the Wolverine! After crossing paths with Dazzler, Logan goes to war with a ruthless criminal underworld, including a mysterious new supervillain pulling the strings. The heat is rising fast—and things are only going to get hotter from here as Logan discovers “paradise” is anything but."
- Panosian's history with Wolverine -- one of his lifelong favorite characters -- not only includes previous comics, but also the special X-Men covers he created for the 2017 film Logan, for the fictional comic books seen within that movie's story.
- Wolverine: Paradise #1 will be released on October 14.
What They're Saying:
- Dan Panosian: "Wolverine is one of the most iconic characters in comics, but what has always drawn me to Logan is the humanity beneath the legend. With Wolverine: Paradise, I wanted to tell a story that embraces the action and danger readers expect while exploring a man searching for a glimpse of hope in a place that promises paradise. Getting the opportunity to both write and draw Logan's journey has been a true career highlight like no other."
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