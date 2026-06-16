"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Will be the First Disney-Owned Movie to Play at the Sphere
A wild and untamed experience on a very large screen awaits in 2027.
Get ready to do the Time Warp in Las Vegas, as The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to Sphere.
What's Happening:
- Sphere in Las Vegas has announced that their next motion picture experience will be The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere, done through a special arrangement with Primary Wave Music and 20th Century Studios.
- The Sphere is known for its huge 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, with all events there, concerts included, accompanied by vibrant, specially made graphics.
- Rocky Horror will be the third movie to play at Sphere. The first was the Darren Aronofsky-directed documentary, Postcard From Earth, specifically produced with Sphere in mind, while the second was their first vintage title in the form of the beloved family classic, The Wizard of Oz.
- In order to have the movie fill the entire screen at the Sphere, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere uses extensive AI elements to expand the image from what was originally shot and presented, which has been controversial among fans.
- In the announcement for Rocky Horror, it's stated that "Sphere Studios will use its advanced technologies to enhance the original beloved 1975 film," which certainly makes it seem likely a similar AI treatment will be used for that film as well.
- Of course, along with the understandable debates about artistic intent in terms of altering the director's original framing and other elements, The Wizard of Oz has also been a massive success for Sphere (and by extension, for that film's owner, Warner Bros.), and today it was also announced that the Sphere presentation of Wizard of Oz has reached $400 Million in ticket Sales from over 3 million total tickets sold since the film debuted at the venue in August 2025.
- As a huge lifelong Rocky Horror fan -- my older brother and sister loved the movie and I was essentially raised on the soundtrack -- I'm certainly intrigued about it coming to the Sphere, while also amused and surprised it's the first Disney-owned movie to do so. As big of a cult sensation and long term financial success Rocky Horror is, after The Wizard of Oz showed what was possible in terms of ticket sales at the venue, I'd have figured a Disney family movie would be the company's first selection for Sphere, not the wild and untamed (and R-rated) musical shenanigans of Frank-N-Furter and company.
- 2025 was the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was released by 20th Century Fox in 1975. Celebrations for that major milestone included a screening of Rocky Horror at the Academy Museum, which boasted a Q&A beforehand with the film's star, Tim Curry.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere will open sometime in 2027.
- You can check out Alex Reif's review for Laughing Place of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.
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