Aa Different Set of Jaws: 50 Years of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

On September 26th, 1975, at a small college town movie theater in Los Angeles, the longest-running theatrical release film made its US big screen debut, but was an instant flop. That film was The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Based on the popular stage show The Rocky Horror Show that had taken the world by storm in 1973, the picture part of The Rocky Horror Picture Show started production on October 21st, 1975 with a budget of just over $1.5 million. Most of the lead cast had originated on the stage production including Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-n-Furter and the show's creator Richard O’Brian as the handyman Riff Raff.

Filming took place over five weeks inside the dilapidated gothic “castle" Oakley Court. It has been told time and time again that this was not the ideal place for filming due to a lack of roof as well as heat, which led to Susan Sarandon (the female lead, Janet Weiss) to fall ill with pneumonia during production. These facts are the basic history of how the film was made, but that story is nowhere near as fun as what happened after that fateful night in September when a box office bomb turned into the sheer definition of a 'cult film!’

In my opinion, there are very few films that have been around for 50 years that can be talked about in almost any circle, and everyone knows about them. Earlier this year, one of the greatest films of all time, Jaws, celebrated its 50th anniversary with the pomp and circumstance it rightfully deserves. This was the film that coined the term “blockbuster," and though often imitated, that film was truly lightning in a bottle.

However, fast forward to the fall of ‘75 and The Rocky Horror Picture Show release — which no one at 20th Century Fox had any faith in. After the initial release and failure, it was pulled from the eight cities it was originally playing in before one executive at Fox came up with the idea of releasing it as a midnight movie. There had been other films screened at midnight, including John Waters’ 1972 Pink Flamingos and 1936’s Reefer Madness, but it wasn’t until April 1st, 1976, that the first true Midnight Movie was released.

The origins of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, as we know it, started at the Waverly Theater in Greenwich Village, New York. This is where we can trace back to Dori Hartley (the first person to come dressed as Frank-n-Furter) and Sal Piro (the founder of The Rocky Horror Fan Club). And while we don’t know where the first callbacks to the film started, it is assumed those also began here as well. Within a few years, theaters all across the country had started showing the film at midnight on Friday and Saturday night with shadow casts, those who dress and mimic the film, from Los Angeles to New York, creating a true cult following.

My history with Rocky Horror dates back to the mid-80s, when a famous DJ named Dr. Demento would play songs from movies like Rocky Horror and Little Shop of Horrors along with other comedy songs you wouldn’t hear on normal radio (anyone familiar with Weird Al’s story is certainly aware of Demento’s role in it). This being the days long before the Internet, I did what any kid would do and asked my mom. Thankfully, she was a great mom and told me about midnight movies and even took me to see Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Yeah, I know that explains a lot.

Aslas, Rocky Horror wasn’t playing around the little town I grew up in so it would be a few years before I had the pleasure of seeing a movie that changed my life. I can recall in 1990 the film was released on VHS for the low price of $89.99. Again, not a chance to see it, but I can still remember walking into my local Suncoast store and seeing the black box with the iconic red lips and trying to figure out a way to buy it. Not until 1991/92 did I finally get a chance to go to the Nuart Theater in Los Angeles — home of the Sins O’ the Flesh cast — and take part in the rite of passage that is seeing the film on the big screen!

My best friend and I had the best time, yelling stupid lines at the screen and throwing things “up and back" during the key moments. After visiting different theaters in the Southern California area over a handful of years, for some reason, I stopped going. But, on Halloween 1999, as my friends and I were out driving, a cast member from the Nuart called into the radio station we were listening to and said they were doing a show that night. After all my friends decided not to go, I did — and boy, was history made.

I joined the cast of Sins O’ the Flesh and, for over seven years, I would spend every Saturday night at the show yelling lines, being the prop master, and even stepping in as part of the show (photo above is me as Colombia seen above for a Switch Night). The Rocky Horror Picture Show was my release from the week’s work, a chance to go have fun with friends and let out all the tension that had been built up. Of course, life goes on, and I moved to Orlando, where there is a great cast in The Rich Weirdos, but it will never be my home, and for me, the Nuart and Sins O’ The Flesh will always be the Home of Happiness.

Now that you know a brief history of the film and my background, we can take a look at the events that just took place for the 50th Anniversary of the film’s release. Coming into the 50th year of any iconic film, it is expected that there be at least something done. Never in my entire time involved with Rocky Horror would I ever expect to read “Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be having a special screening for the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

On the actual 50th anniversary of the first showing down the freeway, the Academy Museum held a special screening of a new 4K remastering of the film. The Walt Disney Studios Restoration Team spent 10 months enhancing the film’s appearance, revisiting the original negatives and painstakingly color-matching every scene. This truly was something that no one would ever have thought would be done. For me, besides the beautiful new print of the film, the true highlight was hearing from Tim Curry himself. Throughout my time with Rocky Horror, Curry was never one to visit the convention scene, but his taking the stage to share a few great moments about the making of the film truly made the night. Oh, and of course, the fact that the shadow cast the Academy Museum selected for the momentous night just so happened to be my cast of Sins O’ The Flesh, really was just the cherry on top of the night.

The following day, a convention of sorts took place at the Roxy Theater, home of the original California production of The Rocky Horror Show. It was amazing to be in an intimate place with so many people who love something as much as you do, and Rocky Fans are most definitely a passionate fan base. Throughout the day, we heard from people who helped make Rocky Horror what it is today and also from some who are taking it into the next half-century as well as the opportunity to see one of Tim Curry’s actual costumes from the film.

For me, nothing tops hearing from the cast in person, and having Patricia Quinn, Barry Bostwick, and Nell Campbell all right there in front of me sharing their insights and memories was an incredibly special and truly unforgettable moment that transcended any other experience. Their personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories brought a whole new dimension to my appreciation of the film.

Of course, the high point of the day was hearing Tim Curry answer questions from the group about his memories of making the film and performing on the very stage he was in front of. Those gathered were captivated as he shared a wealth of personal anecdotes and vivid recollections from the making of the iconic film. His presence and insights truly elevated the entire experience for everyone in attendance.

This was, of course, just the kick off of the 50th anniversary celebration, if you would like to hear Quinn, Bostwick, and Campbell talking more than just the video above they will be touring talking about the film along with local shadow casts in the towns they are visiting and most definitely a great chance for a full Rocky Horror experience. They will be visiting various towns, engaging in discussions about the iconic film, and collaborating with local shadow casts. Each stop on the tour is anticipated to be a celebration of the film's enduring impact on pop culture, offering fans a chance to relive its magic. So, if they’re in your area, come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab!