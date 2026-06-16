Doctor Doom Will Fight the Marvel Universe in the Oversized One-Shot "Doom All-On-One"

The special consists entirely of landscape-oriented splash pages.

Doctor Doom's building up to a big year in movie theaters, as the villain in Avengers: Doomsday, but he's also got a big comic book story coming up -- quite literally -- as he battles a huge lineup of Marvel heroes in the oversized Doom All-On-One.

What's Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced the new oversized one-shot Doom All-On-One #1, written by Al Ewing and featuring art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Not only will the story be published in the oversized format but it will consist entirely of landscape-oriented splash pages.

Previous Marvel stories to take this bold artistic approach include 2025's Marvel All-On-One #1 (which focused on The Thing) and much earlier, in 1983's Fantastic Four #252, making it three times Marvel has utilized this format for Fantastic Four-connected characters. They've gotta go for four now, right??

The story involves Doom's once a year quest, on Midsummer Eve, to travel to Hell to challenge Mephisto for the soul of his mother, Cynthia Von Doom.

Per the official description, "For decades, Doctor Doom challenged the demon Mephisto as only Doom would dare -- because he could! And also for the freedom of his mother's soul! This is the tale of his greatest such challenge -- as Doom battles the entire Marvel Universe across the searing flames of perdition itself! Does the Marvel Universe have a hope in literal heck? Find out, Doom Believers -- across fifty, count 'em, FIFTY wide-screen pages of the eschatological brawl to end 'em all!

The concept of Doom's annual quest to try to save his mother's soul from Mephisto is not a new one, and was previously the focus of the 1989 Marvel Graphic Novel, Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment.

Notably, that story actually ended with Doom finally succeeding in his longtime quest and Mephisto being forced to free Cynthia, whose soul was sent to heaven. So has Mephisto somehow gotten ahold of her again, or is this new story an alternate universe one that's not Marvel 616 universe canon? Well, the preview art and the phrasing of the description provides a third option, which is that this is likely simply a story set before that graphic novel, given Monica Rambeau is seen wearing her 1980s Captain Marvel costume.

Alessandro Cappuccio provides the main cover, along with variant covers by Greg Capullo and InHyuk Lee.

Doom All-on-One #1 will be released on October 7.

What They're Saying:

Al Ewing: “The brief for this was fifty pages of Doom versus Everybody in explosive widescreen action, and I'd like to think I've delivered that and a little bit more. I don't think any Doom fans will be disappointed by the Doctor's performance as we go back to one of the great classical eras of Marvel and knock seven bells out of it - not just against the heroes, but against one of Doom's greatest villains, too. The real star of the show in a project like this is the art, though, and Alessandro's risen to the challenge with page after page of all-out action you'll have to see to believe.”

Alessandro Cappuccio: “Working on the pages of this comic was a challenge as I had never worked in a format like this before, so it was both fun and stimulating for me to find artistic solutions that best suited the project’s needs. I’ve always been fascinated by Dr. Doom, and I hope my passion for this character shines through the pages to the readers.”