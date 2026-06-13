Review: "X-Men '97" Season 2 Offers the Same Drama and Emotion of Its Predecessor

Marvel fans were left in awe when X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+ more than two years ago. The new series proved to be so much more than just a tribute to the '90s animated series. In fact, in the eyes of a lot of fans, it surpassed it. Now, the highly anticipated second season is almost here and it, at the very least, keeps that very high bar right where season one left it.

One of the most surprising elements of the first season of X-Men '97 was the emotional moments that drove it. Most fans were left with a tear in their eye at least once, while some were openly sobbing (no judgment here). Season two does not let up on that front. We have decades of investment in these characters and their relationships and the showrunners know how to use that to their advantage. Each episode only strengthens the audiences connection to the characters, making each and every emotional moment that much more impactful.

If there is any even remotely potential negative to this new season, it's that the story it tells is much more complex. X-Men comics have a way of becoming incredibly complicated at times. Whether they wade into cosmic wars or get lost in some kind of dystopian future and send ripples through a broken time stream, their stories can quickly become difficult to follow. Season one left us in a spot where that possibility seemed to be on the table. However, this new season manages to break up this incredibly large story into smaller, more intimate pieces, allowing the audience to to connect with their favorite characters in their own respective branches of the story.

One are in which this new season may even surpass its predecessor is the action. Once scene in particular stands out as one of the most exciting action sequences we've seen in any Marvel animated series. And it shines in more ways than one, thanks to Jubilee's pyro powers. There is no shortage of excitement in every episode.

This series also continues the trend of stretching out into the larger Marvel universe. Even if the X-Men's little corner of that universe is not necessarily your favorite, there is still plenty to get excited about for Marvel fans. Season one gave us glimpses of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and more. Season two takes things even further into different corners of the universe.

And, of course, season two provides no shortage of '90s nostalgia. Even while the X-Men are scattered throughout time, we still get a glimpse of a nice mall arcade. We also get enough Wolverine growls, Cyclops optic blasts and Nightcrawler "bamfs" to mentally transport us back to a Saturday morning with our favorite bowl of way-too-sugary cereal. And that doesn't even mention the return of the iconic theme song and title sequence.

Overall, season two of X-Men '97 is everything you want it to be. It picks up right where season one left off and lives up to it in every way. It tells what could be a very complicated in a rather succinct and effective way that doesn't alienate any of its audience. It also delivers some incredible action and plenty of Marvel fun for everyone to enjoy. And perhaps most importantly, it accomplishes all of this without losing even an ounce of the emotion and drama that made us love season one so much. If you enjoyed season one, get ready for another wild ride.

The second season of X-Men '97 debuts July 1 on Disney+.