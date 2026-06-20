"I Am Ready:" Famke Janssen Wants to Return as Phoenix Despite "Avengers: Doomsday" Snub

This comes as Sadie Sink is heavily rumored to take on Jean Grey in the upcoming "Spider-Man."

As anticipation builds for Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, former X-Men star Famke Janssen has expressed disappointment over being left out of the film despite several of her former co-stars returning.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting Famke Janssen, who played Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men films, said Marvel Studios “made a mistake” by not including her in Avengers: Doomsday while several of her former co-stars are returning.

Janssen joked that she is bad at keeping secrets and implied that if she had been cast, it would be obvious from her expression.

She said she is willing to return to the role and is ready to portray both Phoenix and a darker version of the character again.

In a previous interview, Janssen revealed that Disney has never contacted her about reprising Jean Grey in any future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

According to the article, she has remained surprised at how often fans and interviewers still ask about the character, saying she is flattered that Jean Grey continues to resonate with audiences.

Janssen’s last appearance as Jean Grey was in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Several former X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer, are set to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

Director Jake Schreier also previously confirmed that work has already begun on Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot, though he did not provide further details.

While it is possible Disney will bring back Janssen, however, with Sadie Sink’s rumored appearance as Jean Grey in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it may be a bit of a longshot.

Excitement Ahead of SDCC:

New promotional banners for Avengers: Doomsday have begun appearing throughout San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, building excitement for Marvel’s return to Hall H.

The banners feature a minimalist design showcasing the Avengers “A” logo surrounded by an ominous green glow, teasing the upcoming blockbuster’s darker tone.

The banner rollout comes as Marvel Studios prepares a major Comic-Con presence centered on Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

SDCC takes place next month from July 23-26, keep an eye on Laughing Place for more information!

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