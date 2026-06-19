Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Launch Event to Take Over Disney Store Times Square
Check out the new set a week ahead of its official release!
Disney Store Times Square is hosting a special in-store event to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
What’s Happening:
- As Marvel prepares to join the Magic: The Gathering universe, Disney Store Times Square is ready to help bridge the gap between the superheroes and the popular table top role playing game.
- Shared by Disney Parks Blog, Disney Store Times Square is hosting a special in-store event to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on Friday, June 19 during regular store hours.
- Guests will receive free welcome decks upon entry, giving beginners an easy, ready-to-play introduction to Magic: The Gathering.
- A special promo card will be given with the purchase of Magic products, offering an exclusive collectible for attendees.
- “Learn to Play” tables will be available with staff-led demos to help new players learn the game.
- Artists David Polbo and Jim Cheung will appear for postcard signing sessions from 10AM to 9PM in the upstairs gazebo, and a themed photo opportunity will be set up inside the store for fans to take and share pictures.
- Attendees can also receive a S.H.I.E.L.D. dossier-style souvenir while exploring the event, which highlights new artwork, gameplay mechanics, and products tied to the Marvel-themed Magic: The Gathering set.
- The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set officially releases on June 26 and is available for preorder through local game stores, Amazon, and other retailers.
- For those looking to head out to the Big Apple, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Other Upcoming Marvel Releases:
- Yesterday, we got a brand new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its July 29th release date!
- In the new trailer, we get to see more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he picks his life back up after erasing himself from everyone’s memory in No Way Home.
- We are still waiting to find out more about Sadie Sink’s character in the film, but make sure you check out the new trailer!
Read More Marvel:
- "Black Panther/Namor: Doomed" Miniseries Teams Up the Two Kings Against Demons and Doctor Doom
- Logan Heads to Miami in the New Miniseries "Wolverine: Paradise"
- Several New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Posters Spotlight Premium Formats Like 4DX, ScreenX and RealD 3D
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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