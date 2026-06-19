Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Launch Event to Take Over Disney Store Times Square

Check out the new set a week ahead of its official release!

Disney Store Times Square is hosting a special in-store event to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

What’s Happening:

As Marvel prepares to join the Magic: The Gathering universe, Disney Store Times Square is ready to help bridge the gap between the superheroes and the popular table top role playing game.

Shared by Disney Parks Blog, Disney Store Times Square is hosting a special in-store event to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on Friday, June 19 during regular store hours.

Guests will receive free welcome decks upon entry, giving beginners an easy, ready-to-play introduction to Magic: The Gathering.

A special promo card will be given with the purchase of Magic products, offering an exclusive collectible for attendees.

“Learn to Play” tables will be available with staff-led demos to help new players learn the game.

Artists David Polbo and Jim Cheung will appear for postcard signing sessions from 10AM to 9PM in the upstairs gazebo, and a themed photo opportunity will be set up inside the store for fans to take and share pictures.

Attendees can also receive a S.H.I.E.L.D. dossier-style souvenir while exploring the event, which highlights new artwork, gameplay mechanics, and products tied to the Marvel-themed Magic: The Gathering set.

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set officially releases on June 26 and is available for preorder through local game stores, Amazon, and other retailers.

For those looking to head out to the Big Apple, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Other Upcoming Marvel Releases:

Yesterday, we got a brand new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its July 29th release date!

In the new trailer, we get to see more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he picks his life back up after erasing himself from everyone’s memory in No Way Home.

We are still waiting to find out more about Sadie Sink’s character in the film, but make sure you check out the new trailer!

Read More Marvel:

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