Several New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Posters Spotlight Premium Formats Like 4DX, ScreenX and RealD 3D

Spidey swings through and sticks to the city in these eye-catching new posters.

Several new posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have debuted, spotlighting the different premium formats the film will be showing in... minus the one big one it won't be playing in.

What's Happening:

Today is Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ticket on sale day, and it comes with much of what you'd expect for a movie of this size, including the film's newest trailer, the reveal of all of the novelties you can get for it at various movie theater chains and... a bunch of new posters!

The posters are each created in conjunction with one of the film's premium format presentations in mind, spotlighting the likes of RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and more.

Of course, a bit conspicuous by its absence is IMAX, since Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't be playing on IMAX screens, at least in the US, due to The Odyssey already having those booked up.

Interestingly, neither of 2026's big MCU releases will be in IMAX, as December's Avengers: Doomsday also had to forgo that format when it was decided to open that film on the same date as Dune: Part Three, which already had IMAX screens booked at the time.

HDR By Barco

RealD 3D

ScreenX

D-Box

Cinemark XD

4DX

Dolby Atmos

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.