Several New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Posters Spotlight Premium Formats Like 4DX, ScreenX and RealD 3D
Spidey swings through and sticks to the city in these eye-catching new posters.
Several new posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have debuted, spotlighting the different premium formats the film will be showing in... minus the one big one it won't be playing in.
What's Happening:
- Today is Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ticket on sale day, and it comes with much of what you'd expect for a movie of this size, including the film's newest trailer, the reveal of all of the novelties you can get for it at various movie theater chains and... a bunch of new posters!
- The posters are each created in conjunction with one of the film's premium format presentations in mind, spotlighting the likes of RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and more.
- Of course, a bit conspicuous by its absence is IMAX, since Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't be playing on IMAX screens, at least in the US, due to The Odyssey already having those booked up.
- Interestingly, neither of 2026's big MCU releases will be in IMAX, as December's Avengers: Doomsday also had to forgo that format when it was decided to open that film on the same date as Dune: Part Three, which already had IMAX screens booked at the time.
HDR By Barco
RealD 3D
ScreenX
D-Box
Cinemark XD
4DX
Dolby Atmos
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.
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