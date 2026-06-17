New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Trailer Spotlights the Hulk and Other Powerful Threats

Peter Parker's changing over to organic webs, while Sadie Sink's character remains cloaked in mystery...

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here, revealing more of the new threats and new changes Peter Parker is experiencing this time out.

What's Happening:

Following the release of tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day early this morning, a new trailer for the film has also debuted.

Timing-wise, it's a bit unusual that there was a gap of many hours between the ticket on sale and the trailer debuting online, given usually studios coordinate a trailer to debut right alongside the on sale moment, but hey, Sony's doing things their own way here!

The trailer shows more of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) feeling like he's "Totally out of control," as his abilities begin to evolve. This includes the confirmation, as teased in the first trailer, that he's begun developing organic web-shooters in the same manner Tobey Maguire's version of Spider-Man had.

Along with seeing more of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and the Ninja clan known as the Hand, we also get the actual onscreen confirmation that Mark Ruffalo isn't just playing Bruce Banner here, but the Hulk - and specifically a rage-filled, savage Hulk we haven't seen in many years.

This isn't exactly a big surprise, of course, given the Hulk (and his savage appearance) were depicted in lots of advance merchandise reveals for Brand New Day.

Still kept under wraps though is Sadie Sink's role, with the actress' face still not being shown in any footage released thus far, though we do see more of a powerful cloaked figure in the trailer, already widely assumed to be Sink, show off some major telekinetic (and likely telepathic) abilities.

None of this will curtail the rumors and speculation that Sink is playing... Well, a certain familiar and popular Marvel character you're probably already guessing too.

Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.

You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.