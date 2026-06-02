"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Merchandise Overview: Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, Old Navy and More

Spidey and the Hulk are featured on a ton of new items, from toys to clothing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens next month and we now have more of an idea of what to expect on the merchandise front thanks to a big overview from Disney licensing.

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What's Happening:

Even these many selections are just the tip of the iceberg for what we'll be seeing tied to a movie as big as Brand New Day, but it does give a good sampling of what is coming to stores soon, or has already arrived, including selections from Funko, Hasbro, Old Navy, LEGO and more.

The main focus is on Spider-Man himself, of course, but there is also a ton of items featuring Hulk.

So far, the trailers have only shown Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, but unless all of these toys are lying to us, not only will Doctor Banner's green alter ego be showing up, he'll be looking much more savage than he has in the past few years...

Funko | Pop! Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

MSRP: $14.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Shiny new suit, same super hero. POP! Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here to save the day. Swinging into action has never been easier, and if trouble comes your way, this red-and-blue hero is who you want on your side. POP! Spider-Man is ready to fight for what’s right and for your Marvel collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.

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Funko | Pop! Spider-Man (No Way Home Suit) (Brand New Day)

MSRP: $14.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Your favorite web-slinging super hero has been through an ordeal—just look at his mangled suit! Not one to back down, this battle-damaged Spider-Man (No Way Home Suit) from Spider-Man: Brand New Day is ready to fight. You’ll want this red-and-blue hero on your side and in your Marvel Funko Pop! collection. This Spider-Man: Brand New Day (No Way Home Suit) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1587 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box.

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Funko | Pop! Jumbo Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

MSRP: $39.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Your friendly neighborhood hero is here! POP! Jumbo Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Brand New Day can either help with your homework or throw a car across the street. With his superhuman strength and boy-next-door attitude, POP! Jumbo Spider-Man is the best friend you never knew you needed. Grab this red-and-blue hero for your Marvel collection and get ready for an adventure. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 10 in (25.4 cm) tall.

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Funko | Pop! Keychain Spider-Man (Brand New Day)

MSRP: $4.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Your favorite web-slinging superhero is here to protect your keys. Get wrapped up in POP! Keychain Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Brand New Day cuteness. You can take this red-and-blue super hero on the road with you. Not one to back down from a fight, POP! Keychain Spider-Man is always in go-mode. Vinyl keychain is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) long.

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Funko | Pop! Super Hulk (Brand New Day)

MSRP: $24.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Big, green, and mean! POP! Super Hulk from Spider-Man: Brand New Day is ready to Hulk out. Bruce Banner has turned into your favorite green machine, and he’s ready to tackle any creature that looks his way. With his ripped shirt and shorts, POP! Super Hulk is peeved and perfect for your Marvel collection. His fuse is lit and POP! Super Hulk is ready to blow. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 5.9 in (15 cm) tall.

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Hasbro | Savage Smash Hulk

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

HULK SMASH! Imagine fierce action and adventure with the Marvel Savage Smash Hulk figure from Hasbro! Playtime gets a gamma-powered boost with this collectible 2-in-1 action figure. Lift the arms and lower them in a smashing motion to cycle through 2 angry modes of play, including Classic Angry Mode and Savage Angry Mode. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own powerful adventures. Spider-Man toys from Hasbro make great gifts for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. Look for more Marvel toys for boys & girls to collect, including cool action figures, playsets, vehicle toys, and role play gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | HULK GAMMA SMASH FISTS

MSRP: $24.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Gear up for powerful smashing fun with the Marvel Hulk Gamma Smash Fists from Hasbro! Perfect for kids ages 5 and up, this pair of awesome role play hands let boys and girls imagine what it’s like to battle and smash just like Hulk. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these toys are ready to re-create favorite scenes and act out all-new imagined stories. Don’t worry, though – they’re made from safe, soft foam, while built-in grip bands help keep the fists secure and ready for action! Whether gearing up for a costume party or just adding some Super Hero flair to playtime, this toy set will be a smash hit. Want even more Marvel excitement? Look for more Spider-Man toys for boys and girls, including action figures, vehicles, and role play gear to build a collection or give as gifts (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man

MSRP: $27.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Spider-Man is back in action and hard at work keeping New York City safe. An anonymous hero and brilliant scientist, Peter Parker creates his own cutting edge technology and builds his own suit. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 4 alternate hands and 2 web effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk

MSRP: $46.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Spider-Man is surprised to see the Hulk again after so much time has passed, and has no idea if Hulk will remember him. Will Hulk be a friend or foe? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Hulk set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Hulk figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 web effects, and alternate head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Hasbro | Marvel Spider-Man Actionverse Stretch & Blast Buggy

MSRP: $24.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine superpowered action and adventure with the Marvel Spider-Man ActionVerse Stretch & Blast Buggy from Hasbro! This Super Hero toy set comes with a 4.5-inch Spider-Man action figure and vehicle, featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The vehicle features cool webbing detail and blast two soft, stretchable web projectiles. The Spider-Man Stretch & Blast Buggy makes the perfect addition to any web-slinging collection. Look for even more figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Flipping Action Figure

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Get ready for acrobatic fun with the Marvel Spider-Man flipping action figure from Hasbro! This 3.2-inch toy figurine comes posed in a classic crouching pose and features suit design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To activate the cool flipping feature, simply press down on the Super Hero action figure until it locks into place, then release. After a moment, it will perform an awesome backflip! Look for more Spider-Man collectibles from Hasbro, including figures, vehicles, and role play gear, to start a collection or gives as gifts (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Mask

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

HULK SMASH! Kids can imagine gamma-powered action with the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk role play mask from Hasbro! With a flexible strap to ensure a comfort fit, this role play toy fits most aspiring Super Heroes, ages 5 and up, and features design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also makes a great addition to any Hulk costume for kids. Kids and parents can get their hands on even more Marvel Spider-Man toys, including action figures, toy vehicles, playsets, and role play gear, to build a collection or give as gifts to boys & girls on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Super Web Slinger

MSRP: $19.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine suiting up like one of their favorite Super Heroes with this Spider-Man: Brand New Day Super Web Slinger! This exciting Marvel role play toy makes the perfect addition to any Spider-Man costume for kids, featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kids ages 5 and up will love pretending to be Spidey. Slip on the glove, attach the web shooter, and insert Web Fluid (included) or the refillable water cartridge (included), then imitate Spidey’s iconic “thwip” move and imagine blasting the bad guys. Spider-Man web shooters make great gifts for boys and girls. Look for more Super Hero toys to collect, including action figures, playsets, vehicles, and role play gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Spider-Man

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Imagine big, wall-crawling action and adventure with Marvel Spider-Man Titan Series girls & boys action figures from Hasbro! This Spidey toy stands 11.5-inches tall and features red-and-blue suit design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 11 points of articulation for poseable play, kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments from the entertainment or imagine new and daring Super Hero stories with this figure. Look for more Marvel Spider-Man toys, including action figures, toy vehicles, playsets, and role play gear, to build a collection or give as gifts for kids on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Spider-Man Brand New Day Titan Series Hulk

MSRP: $12.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Imagine big, gamma-powered action and adventure with Marvel Spider-Man Titan Series girls & boys action figures from Hasbro! This Hulk toy stands 11.7-inches tall and features design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 11 points of articulation for poseable play, kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite moments from the entertainment or imagining new and daring Super Hero stories with this figure. Look for more Marvel Spider-Man toys, including action figures, toy vehicles, playsets, and role play gear, to build a collection or give as gifts for kids on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Ultimate Web Gear Spider-Man

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Gear up for ultimate action and adventure with the Marvel Titan Series Ultimate Web Gear Spider-Man figure from Hasbro! This toy stands 11.5-inches tall and features design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This figure features 9 points of articulation for poseable play that boys and girls ages 4 and up can re-create favorite scenes or imagine their own new and daring Super Hero stories. Comes with 12 accessories to gear up Spidey in the ultimate crimefighting suit! Look for more Marvel Spider-Man toys, including cool action figures, toy vehicles, playsets, and role play gear, to build a collection or give as gifts on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Action FX

MSRP: $14.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Imagine web-thwipping adventures with this Marvel Spider-Man Action FX figure from Hasbro! To activate the Action FX feature, simply squeeze the legs together, rotating the Spidey toy at the waist for a powerful web punch, accompanied by thwipping sound FX! Marvel Action FX toys feature iconic, fan-favorite characters, including Spider-Man and Hulk. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own superpowered adventures. Marvel toys from Hasbro make great gifts! Look for more Super Hero toys for boys & girls to collect, including collectible figures, playsets, vehicle toys, and role play gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Hulk Action FX

MSRP: $14.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Imagine gamma-powered adventures with this incredible Marvel Hulk Action FX figure from Hasbro! To activate the Action FX feature, simply squeeze the legs together, rotating the toy at the waist for powerful smashing fists movement, accompanied by growling sound FX! Marvel Action FX toys feature iconic, fan-favorite characters, including Spider-Man and Hulk. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids ages 4 and up will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own superpowered adventures. Marvel toys from Hasbro also make great gifts! Look for more Super Hero toys for boys & girls to collect, including collectible figures, playsets, vehicle toys, and role play gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine wall-crawling action and adventure with this Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day ActionVerse action figure. This Super Hero toy comes with 6 detachable accessories, a reusable accessory rack for storage, and features multiple points of articulation for poseable play and display. The figure stands 4.5 inches tall and makes the perfect addition to any web-slinging collection. Look for even more figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Hulk

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Hulk smash! Kids can imagine gamma-powered action and adventure with this Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day ActionVerse Hulk action figure. This Super Hero toy comes with 6 detachable accessories, a reusable accessory rack for storage, and features multiple points of articulation for poseable play and display. The figure stands 4.5 inches tall and makes the perfect addition to any web-slinging collection. Look for even more figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Marvel's Scorpion

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine villainous action and adventure with this Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day ActionVerse Marvel’s Scorpion action figure. This Super Hero toy comes with 5 detachable accessories, a reusable accessory rack for storage, and features multiple points of articulation for poseable play and display. The figure stands 4.5 inches tall and makes the perfect addition to any collection. Look for even more figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Marvel Studios Spider-Man Far From Home Actionverse Black & Gold Suit Spider-Man

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine wall-crawling action and adventure with this Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home ActionVerse Black & Gold Suit Spider-Man action figure. This Super Hero toy comes with 10 detachable accessories, a reusable accessory rack for storage, and features multiple points of articulation for poseable play and display. The figure stands 4.5 inches tall and makes the perfect addition to any web-slinging collection. Look for even more figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Spider-Man Brand New Day Actionverse Spider-Man, Hulk, and Iron Spider

MSRP: $24.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine suiting up like one of their favorite Super Heroes with this Spider-Man: Brand New Day Super Web Slinger! This exciting Marvel role play toy makes the perfect addition to any Spider-Man costume for kids, featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kids ages 5 and up will love pretending to be Spidey. Slip on the glove, attach the web shooter, and insert Web Fluid (included) or the refillable water cartridge (included), then imitate Spidey’s iconic “thwip” move and imagine blasting the bad guys. Spider-Man web shooters make great gifts for boys and girls. Look for more Super Hero toys to collect, including action figures, playsets, vehicles, and role play gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Marvel | Spider-Man Brand New Day Role Play Mask

MSRP: $9.99

Retail Availability: Available Summer 2026

Kids can imagine suiting up like everyone’s favorite webhead and swinging into action with the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day role play mask from Hasbro! With a flexible strap to ensure a comfortable fit, this toy fits most aspiring Super Heroes, ages 5 and up, and features design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also makes a great addition to any Spider-Man costume for kids. Look for more Marvel Spider-Man toys, including action figures, toy vehicles, playsets, and role play gear, to build a collection or give as gifts to boys & girls on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

HASBRO | SAVAGE HULK TALK’N ELECTRONIC MASK

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

HULK SMASH! Unleash gamma-powered playtime with the Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask from Hasbro! This electronic role play toy for kids features over 10 sound effects and phrases, including moving eyebrows and an opening mouth. Even cooler, it’s kid-activated! While wearing the mask, kids can open their mouths, which will open Hulk’s, and activate awesome effects. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own powerful adventures. Look for more Marvel toys for boys and girls ages 5 and up to build a collection or give as gifts for kids on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

HASBRO | SPIDER-MAN WISECRACKIN’ GLOW MASK

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Let the thwips and quips fly during action-packed playtime with the Spider-Man Wisecrackin’ Glow Mask from Hasbro! Press the button on the side of the mask to activate over 30 sounds and phrases, as well as patterned eye lenses that light up and react to the different sayings. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kids will love re-creating favorite scenes and imagining their own adventures. Look for more Marvel toys for boys and girls ages 5 and up to build a web slinger collection or give as gifts for kids on birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

HASBRO | SPIDER-MAN 2-IN-1 SUPER CHOMPIN’ TANK

MSRP: $39.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Get in gear for high-speed adventure with the Marvel Spider-Man 2-in-1 Super Chompin’ Tank vehicle from Hasbro! This awesome toy lets boys and girls ages 4 and up switch between Street Mode and Off-road Mode, so they can imagine exciting chases and bold battles. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this toy tank features a cockpit that fits 2 ActionVerse 4.5-inch figures, plus cool web fangs that can hold an additional ActionVerse figure (figures sold separately, subject to availability) It even has a projectile launcher and 2 included projectiles! For extra web slinger fun, look for more action figures, toy sets, and vehicle toys to collect across Hasbro's ActionVerse, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Hasbro | Spider-Man Nerf Web Strike Blaster

MSRP: $24.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Swing into superpowered playtime with the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web Strike Blaster from Hasbro! This role play toy features cool glow-in the-dark deco and double-barreled blasting action. Load 2 darts into the blaster’s barrels, pull back on the rear handle to prime, and press the button to fire 1 dart at a time. Featuring design inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this blaster makes a great addition to Spider-Man costumes. Look for more Marvel toys for kids, including Super Hero action figures, playsets, vehicles, and NERF blasters, to build a web slinger collection or give as gifts on birthdays and other special occasions (each sold separately, subject to availability). Eyewear recommended, not included.

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

HASBRO | POWER-CHARGE SPIDER-MAN

MSRP: $49.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Thwip into supercharged action and adventure with Power-Charge Spider-Man from Hasbro! This cool Spidey toy features 3 exciting modes of play — each with unique lights, sound effects, and phrases. Simply press the button on Spider-Man’s chest to activate each mode, including Anti-Gamma Mode, Web-Tracking Mode, and Power-Web Mode. With an easy-2-do twist activation, rotate Spider-Man at the waist in one direction to throw a powerful punch or in the opposite direction to blast a web projectile. Standing at 14.5-inches tall, this action figure for kids is the perfect addition to any collection of Super Heroes. Look for even more Marvel figures to collect (each sold separately, subject to availability).

Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Jazwares | Jazwares Marvel Adult Integrated Spider-Man Deluxe Zentai Suit

MSRP: $88.66

Retail Availability: Available Now

Jazwares | MARVEL Integrated Spider-Man Official Youth Deluxe Zentai Costume



MSRP: $44.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Kid Designs | Spider-Man FRS Light-Up Walkie Talkies: Toy Spy Gear for Creative Thinking

MSRP: $16.79

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Fleece Shorts for Men -- 10-inch inseam

MSRP: $34.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Sweat Shorts -- 10-inch inseam for Me

MSRP: $34.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Boxy Heavyweight Graphic T-Shirt for Men

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Fleece Graphic Baseball Shirt for Toddler Boys

MSRP: $22.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Popover Hoodie for Adults

MSRP: $59.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Ringer T-Shirt for Toddler Boys

MSRP: $14.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Oversized Graphic T-Shirt for Boys

MSRP: $19.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Oversized Pullover Hoodie for Boys

MSRP: $34.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Joggers Set for Toddler

MSRP: $49.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Oversized Sweatshirt and Joggers Set for Toddler Boys

MSRP: $49.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Popover Hoodie for Men

MSRP: $59.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Shoes & Accessories

MSRP: $6.99-$34.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

Old Navy | Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Unisex Graphic Hoodie for Toddler

MSRP: $29.99

Retail Availability: Available Now

The LEGO Group | LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346)

MSRP: $99.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Leap into adventure with Spider-Man! Bend and rotate in mid-air flips, twist and turn during epic battles, strike supercool Super Hero poses. With 24 movable joints – even his fingers – you control every move. Recreate movie moments, dream up your own daring missions and when the day’s action ends, create a cool display to show off your ultimate Spider-Man pose.

The LEGO Group | LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase (76349)

MSRP: $49.99

Retail Availability: Summer 2026

Leap in the cockpit, then race into action with Spider-Man in the mega, 6-wheel prison transporter as you chase down Tombstone and Tarantula! Sling webs, dodge stud blasts and lock the villains in the on-board prison – until their next escape attempt!

The LEGO Group | LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350)

MSRP: $89.99

Retail Availability: June 1, 2026

Swing into action as Spider-Man leaps around the towering office building to dodge Tarantula, Scorpion and Boomerang’s attacks. Then Hulk smashes the building into pieces! Grab a snack from the hotdog cart before battle commences! And with Build Together mode in the LEGO® Builder app, your friends and family can join in the creative fun.

More on Spidey's Big Screen Return:

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.