Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Brand New Popcorn Buckets - Your Spidey Movie Theater Novelty Item Roundup

Popcorn buckets and sippers are joined by towels and socks as Spidey returns to theaters.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on sale today, which means we also now have a good look at most of the novelties for the film that will soon be available at various movie theater chains.

Though the movie is filled with notable supporting characters from across the MCU such as Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Frank Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, the novelties mostly stick to the beloved title character and his iconic costume.

AMC

Sure, you expect collectible popcorn buckets and sippy cups these days, and maybe you might leave the theater with a special pin, poster, or even a baseball cap, depending on the movie... But rare is the trip to a movie theater that could end with you coming home with new socks! Such is the case at AMC though for those attending their Opening Night Event screenings of Brand New Day on Thursday, July 30th.

As for the rest of their items, they include some AMC exclusives in the form of a "Thrip Cup with Action Straw" featuring a swinging Spider-Man attachment, plus the Spider-Man Head and Spidey Suit Bucket.

AMC also has a Cup With Mystery Topper, with three potential Spidey poses available for the topper, plus a Thwip Blanket featuring Spidey doing his web-slinging thing.

Cinemark

Cinemark is one of the chains where you'll find the attention-getting Spider-Man Combo Container, which is both a sipper and popcorn container ("Bucket" isn't quite right here) in the shape of Spider-Man's wrist and hand, with the drink held inside the wrist and the popcorn held inside the web coming out of the web-shooter. It's a fun visual to be sure, but yeesh, it also seems like a recipe for spilling something on yourself in the dark, so handle with care!

Cinemark also has the same blanket as AMC, a 32ox Bottle, a Popcorn Tub with Lid (and a fun upside down Spidey figurine attached) and a Popcorn Tin & Cup Combo I'm happy to see is covered in Spider-Man comic book covers. Can't overlook Spidey's source material!

Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres has the web-shooter combo container, along with a color changing cup, and tin popcorn buckets.

Regal Cinemas

Regal has an exclusive in the form of a Premium Collectible Combo featuring a Spider-Man costume design on the cup and Spider-Man mask design on the popcorn bucket, which also has a lid. There's some pretty cool details here - look at Scorpion reflected in Spidey's eye!

Regal also has a great looking Wall Crawler Popcorn Tin, featuring Spidey sticking to a New York building side, complete with a bodega at the bottom.

And Regal has the Color Changing Cup also found at Marcus and the Mask Bottle shared with Cinemark. There's also a Collectible Combo featuring a Spidey Drink Topper cup and popcorn, with one of the bucket designs also found at Marcus, featuring comic book style Spidey art.

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which officially opens Friday, July 31, though not only does the film have the usual Thursday night previews on July 30, but Prime Members can also see it one day earlier, on July 29 via a special screening. You can also see our merchandise round up from the film.

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor. The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...