Prime Members Can See "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Early

A new poster has also been released for the special screening.

If you've been counting down the days until you can see Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you can possibly make that count one day shorter now if you're a Prime member, thanks to a special early screening.

What's Happening:

Fandango and Prime have announced they are holding an early national screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, allowing eager fans lucky enough to snag a ticket to be among the first to see the film.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, July 29, two days before the film's official opening date on July 31 and a day before the film's official Thursday "previews" (which of course are often nearly a full day at this point).

Not revealed yet is the date tickets for the screening will go on sale, but you can sign up to be notified at Amazon.

Fandango has also released a new poster for the Amazon Prime early screening, featuring Spidey looking out over the city.

There's some fun touches here, including a billboard image (or is that a video screen?) of a tank -- something we know Spidey will face down from the trailers and on set footage -- and logos in the top corners for both The Punisher and one of the movie's villains, Scorpion.

You can check out our roundup of merchandise coming out tied to Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, and more.

More on Brand New Day:

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...