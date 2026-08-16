Everything Announced During the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Dreamfinder is coming back, a New Tomorrowland is happening, and the Yeti is finally getting fixed!

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Neil Patrick Harris hosted the spectacular Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – filled to the brim with new reveals, updates on already revealed projects, and some surprises. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

Disneyland Resort

Trio of Fan Favorite Entertainment Offerings Set to Return

The Magic Happens parade, the original version of World of Color, and the Remember... Dreams Come True fireworks spectacular will all be returning in 2027.

A New Tomorrowland is Finally Coming to Disneyland

While details are scarce, we finally learned that a New Tomorrowland is coming to Disneyland for the first time in nearly 30 years!

Heroic MCU Actors to Appear in Avengers Infinity Defense, New Concept Art Revealed

MCU actors including Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, will reprise their roles in Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab — plus, we also got new concept art.

Concept Art and Ride Type Revealed for New Coco Attraction

New details, concept art and the reveal that the attraction will be a boat ride came for the Coco-themed attraction currently under construction in Pixar Pier.

Magic Kingdom

Voice Cast Revealed for Carousel of Progress Update

Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis and Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston will be voicing Mother and Father in the updated show – which we also got some new concept art for.

Piston Peak Reveals Second Attraction Details and New Concept Art

Names were revealed for both of the Piston Peak attractions, while giving more details on what we can expect from both.

Attraction Details and Official Name Revealed for Villains Land

Now officially called Villains Land, the huge new expansion to the Magic Kingdom will receive a Maleficent-themed thrill coaster and an attraction taking place within the Evil Queen’s palace, going deep into the catacombs for an encounter with the Magic Mirror.

EPCOT

Dreamfinder Returns: A New Version of Journey into Imagination is Finally Coming

The presentation was capped off with the surprise announcement that a new version of Journey into Imagination is coming, featuring the long-awaited return of Dreamfinder!

Reimagined Spaceship Earth Announced Once Again

Second time's the charm? Minimal details were revealed about an update to Spaceship Earth, which will now take on the theme of human connection.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Monstropolis Opening Early, Gets a Randy Newman Song and a Sushi Chef Animatronic

Monstropolis is opening in 2027, minus the door coaster, with a new Randy Newman song "Welcome to Monstropolis," Harryhausen's Restaurant, and more!

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disco is Dead: New Yeti Coming to Expedition Everest

After being broken essentially since the attraction first opened in 2006, Disney has finally committed to fixing the towering Yeti at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Indiana Jones Attraction Name, Details and Harrison Ford Inclusion Revealed

Set to be called Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent, new concept art, details and the fact that Harrison Ford has provided the model for Indy in the attraction were revealed.

Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto Gets New Concept Art and Returning Voice Actors

The name was also revealed for the Encanto-themed attraction, which will take place on Antonio's gift day, feature no height requiremnet, and see Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, and Diane Guerrero reprising their roles.

El Carrusel de los Animalitos Revealed as Name for Tropical Americas Carousel

The name and all 22 figures have been revealed for the Disney-themed carousel coming to the Tropical Americas expansion.

Disneyland Paris

Space Mountain - De la Terre à la Lune to Make Its Long Awaited Return

The original From the Earth to the Moon storyline will return to Space Mountain, complete with new sets, an enhanced queue and the original soundtrack.

Long Live the King: Scar Scene of New Lion King Flume Attraction Revealed

While we knew that a flume ride based on the animated classic The Lion King was coming, we're now learning more about it, including that the ride is a full retelling of Simba’s journey from cub to king, featuring scenes and music from the film. That includes Simba’s final confrontation with Scar .

Hong Kong and Shanghai Disneyland

New Concept Art Revealed for New Marvel Attractions

We're got a new look at the expanded Stark Expo in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland, that will feature a brand-new Avengers attraction, as well as the new Spider-Man attraction coming to Shanghai Disneyland.

Disney Cruise Line

Grand Hall Figure, Stern, and Bow Art Revealed for Disney Believe

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Believe, will be getting Moana as its Grand Hall figure, Tinker Bell on the bow and Woody and Buzz on the stern.

The Imagineering Story

New Chapters of "The Imagineering Story" Set to Arrive on Disney+

The popular docuseries The Imagineering Story is getting some new chapters, with filmmaker Leslie Iwerks revealed to be already at work on the 2028 project.

Check out the entire panel for yourself in the video below.