Photos/Video: Special Moment Honors 55 Years of Walt Disney World

Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, and to celebrate, those visiting the first Walt Disney World theme park, Magic Kingdom, were treated to a special moment. Located at the Cinderella Castle Stage, guests in attendance at the park this morning were able to see new Walt Disney World president Joe Schott as he shared a few words about how the destination has grown in the last 55 years.

Schott commented on the growth of the resort and what it means to everyone before he was joined on stage by a number of favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and all his friends. He even commented that this moment is similar to how they opened the park back in 1971, in this place at roughly the same time on the same day, 55 years ago.

The characters quickly came out while a familiar tune played, and after a brief launch of some pyrotechnics, Schott and the characters left the stage, allowing guests to go into the park and enjoy the rest of their day at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

You can check out the full moment in our video below.

To visit the Walt Disney World Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!