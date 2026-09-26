"Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour" Brings Fan-Favorite Stars and Biggest Hits to the Stage

Worlds are colliding once more, as Disney kicked off the Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour tonight in Palm Desert, California, a concert spectacle that brings the stars of the newest entries in each franchise to an arena near you.

What's Happening:

Returning for its second year, the Worlds Collide Tour once again features stars and songs from the Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises, this year with the addition of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3.

The 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour features the likes of: Malachi Barton Liamani Segura Dara Reneé Mekonnen Knife Hudson Stone Swayam Bhatia Kiara Romero Alexandro Byrd

The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting with tonight's performance at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.

at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX. Tickets are on sale now at the official site.

Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour Set List

(Unless specified, songs are performed by all 7 performers)

Act 1

Franchise Video Intro

"Worlds Collide 2026"

"It's On" (from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam)

"Like the Zombies Do" (from ZOMBIES 2)

"Chillin' Like a Villain" (from Descendants 2)

Camp Rock 3 Video Interlude

"One Beat Away" (from Camp Rock 3) - Liamani Segura & Hudson Stone

Liamani Segura Vamp

"Ain't No Doubt About It" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Malachi Barton, Mekonnen Knife, Swayam Bhatia

"The Place To Be" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Malachi Barton, Mekonnen Knife, Swayam Bhatia

Mekonnen Knife Vamp

"Evil Like Me" (from Descendants) - Dara Reneé

"Rotten to the Core" (from Descendants) - Dara Reneé, Kiara Romero, Alexandro Byrd, Liamani Segura

"Ways to Be Wicked" (from Descendants 2) - Dara Reneé, Kiara Romero, Alexandro Byrd, Liamani Segura

Swayam Bhatia Vamp

"Perfect Princess" (from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Video Interlude: "Heart and Soul"

"Play My Music" (from Camp Rock) - Malachai Barton & Hudson Stone

"Fired Up" (from ZOMBIES) - Mekonnen Knife (feat. Shrimpy)

"Did I Mention" (from Descendants) - Alexandro Byrd with Malachai Barton, Hudson Stone, & Mekonnen Knife

Malachai Barton & Hudson Stone Vamp

"Flesh & Bone" (from ZOMBIES 2)/"It's Goin' Down" (from Descendants 2) Mashup

Dara Reneé Vamp

"Did You Hear About Them" (from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) - Alexandro Byrd & Kiara Romero

Alexandro Byrd & Kiara Romero Vamp

"Get Ready" (from Camp Rock 3) - Hudson Stone

Video Interlude: Young Stars

Campfire Medley "So This is Love" (from Cinderella & Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Dara Reneé & Alexandro Byrd "For Once in My Life" (from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) "If Only" (from Descendants) - Kiara Romero "Stand" (from ZOMBIES) - Just the Girls "Introducing Me" (from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam) - Just the Guys "Wouldn't Change a Thing" (from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam) - Liamana Segura & Malachai Barton Camp Rock Chant "Echo" (from Camp Rock 3)



Liamani, Swayam, Kiara Vamp/Dara Reneé Video Intro

"Never Waste a Heartbreak" (Original) - Dara Reneé

"Stay for the Credits" (Original) - Malachai Barton

20 Minute Intermission

Act 2

Hudson Stone Video Intro

"Talk" (Original) - Hudson Stone

Liamani Segura Video Intro

"All the Things I've Learned So Far" (Original) - Liamani Segura

Mekennon Knife Vamp

"Fire" (from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam)/"What It Takes" (from Camp Rock) - Mekonnen Knife & Backup Dancers

Descendants Video Interlude

"Heartless" (from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) - Kiara Romero & Mekennon Knife (with Swayam Bhatia on drums)

"Kerosene" (from Descendants 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Hudson Stone & Liamani Segura

Malachai Barton Vamp

"Queen of Mean" (from Descendants 3) - Dara Reneé

"Perfect Revenge" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red)/"What's My Name" (from Descendants 2) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Kiara Romero

Dara Reneé & Kiara Romero Vamp

"Bamm" (from ZOMBIES) - Mekonnen Knife & Swayam Bhatia

Just the Guys Vamp

"Life is Sweeter" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Franchise Mashup Dance Tutorial/T-Shirt Giveaway

"Someday" (from ZOMBIES)

"This is Me" (from Camp Rock) - Liamani Segura & Malachai Barton

Alexandro Byrd Vamp

"Night Falls" (from Descendants 3)

"Dancing with the Enemy (from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland)

Swayam Bhatia Vamp

"Tomorrow" (from Camp Rock 3) - Malachai Barton

"Work in Progress" (from Camp Rock 3)

Encore