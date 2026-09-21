"Laughing Place On Location:" Jeremiah Draws New Adventures at The Magic of Disney Animation
Explore the new take on Disney-MGM Studios' opening day attraction!
This week, Laughing Place On Location draws new memories at Walt Disney World’s new The Magic of Disney Animation experience.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Jeremiah takes you into the amazing new experience The Magic of Disney Animation, exploring the different attractions found within.
- Officially opening on September 14th, 2026, the new experience invites guests into their favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films with fun entertainment, character encounters, and tons of, well. Disney magic!
- Take a tour with Jeremiah below!
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
- DVC Member Cruise
- and more!
- For those looking to plan their next Most Magical trip, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com