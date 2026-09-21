"Laughing Place On Location:" Jeremiah Draws New Adventures at The Magic of Disney Animation

Explore the new take on Disney-MGM Studios' opening day attraction!

This week, Laughing Place On Location draws new memories at Walt Disney World’s new The Magic of Disney Animation experience. 

What’s Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, Jeremiah takes you into the amazing new experience The Magic of Disney Animation, exploring the different attractions found within. 
  • Officially opening on September 14th, 2026, the new experience invites guests into their favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films with fun entertainment, character encounters, and tons of, well. Disney magic!
  • Take a tour with Jeremiah below!

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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good